Florida Vert Series 2017:

Event #1: April 29, 2017 Merritt Island Vert Ramp, Merritt Island, FL

Event #2: Sept 2, 2017 Brian Drake’s Vert Ramp, Leland, NC

Event #3: Oct 21, 2017 Kona Vert Ramp, Jacksonville, FL

For details go to: http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries

Here are a few videos by David Morefield of www.morefieldvisuals.com from the Florida Vert Series 2016 to get you amped.

Here is some coverage from the Florida Vert Series 2016…

http://juicemagazine.com/home/florida-vert-series-3-at-kona-skatepark/

http://juicemagazine.com/home/florida-vert-series-at-kona/

http://juicemagazine.com/home/florida-vert-series-stop-1-merritt-island-florida/

  • Adam March 7, 2017

    SUPER STOKED!!! Can’t wait….

  • Rob March 7, 2017

    Looks like a prime time, thanks for share Juice!!

