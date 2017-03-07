Florida Vert Series 2017
Event #1: April 29, 2017 Merritt Island Vert Ramp, Merritt Island, FL
Event #2: Sept 2, 2017 Brian Drake’s Vert Ramp, Leland, NC
Event #3: Oct 21, 2017 Kona Vert Ramp, Jacksonville, FL
For details go to: http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries
Here are a few videos by David Morefield of www.morefieldvisuals.com from the Florida Vert Series 2016 to get you amped.
Here is some coverage from the Florida Vert Series 2016…
http://juicemagazine.com/home/florida-vert-series-3-at-kona-skatepark/
http://juicemagazine.com/home/florida-vert-series-at-kona/
http://juicemagazine.com/home/florida-vert-series-stop-1-merritt-island-florida/
Adam March 7, 2017
SUPER STOKED!!! Can’t wait….
Rob March 7, 2017
Looks like a prime time, thanks for share Juice!!