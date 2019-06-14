First Ever Global Olympic Qualifying Event in America at 2019 Summer Dew Tour

A historic event kicked off today in Long Beach, California – the 2019 Summer Dew Tour Skateboard Competition and Festival – the first ever official global Olympic qualifying event in America for skateboarding.

Mariah Duran at Women’s street practice Dew Tour 2019. Photo by Ferra

As skateboarding is scheduled to make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, this year’s Dew Tour is set to be an insane, energetic, and groundbreaking four-day long event; and, it’s free to the public!

Ayumu Hirano at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

Not only is this the first sanctioned Olympic skateboarding qualifier event, it will also be televised nationally on NBC. Live-streaming throughout the competition is also available for your viewing pleasure at DewTour.com.

Sky Brown at Women’s Qualifier Final Park. Photo by Durso

The world’s top pro skaters are competing for the Dew Tour title, and for the first time, points for their respective country’s 2020 Olympic team. From the open qualifiers to final rounds, this first-of-its-kind event will highlight legendary and contemporary skaters from all over the world. 

Chaz Ortiz at Men’s Street Practice. Photo by Ferra

The skateboarding competition, beginning June 13th and concluding June 16th, features favorite Park skaters like Lizzie Armanto, Pedro Barros, Sky Brown, Moto Shibata, Poppy Starr Olsen, Trey Wood, Colin Graham, Ivan Federico, Rune Glifberg and Street skaters Torey Pudwill, Aori Nishimura, Mariah Duran, Ryan Sheckler, Candy Jacobs, Alana Smith and Ishod Wair along with hundreds more of the world’s best skateboarders. 

Bella Kenworthy at Women’s Qualifier Final Park. Photo by Durso

Today’s Dew Tour activities also featured a panel discussion with pro skateboarders and industry leaders to discuss the Olympic qualification process leading into Tokyo.

The expert panel session featured:

  • Curren Caples, Pro Street and Park Skateboarder (USA)
  • Mariah Duran, Pro Street Skateboarder (USA), USA Skateboarding National Team Member
  • Red Gerard,Olympic Gold Medalist Slopestyle Pro Snowboarder (USA)
  • Sean Malto, Pro Street Skateboarder (USA)
  • Gary Ream, Skateboarding Commission Chairman, World Skate 
  • Luca Basilico, Skateboarding Manager, World Skate 
  • Adam Cozens, VP & GM of Dew Tour
  • Josh Friedberg, CEO of USA Skateboarding
  • Mimi Knoop, Women’s Team Manager, USA Skateboarding

Various members of the international and national media including representatives of the New York Times, the Washington Post and NBC were on hand to ask questions of the panel.

Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy was on the scene to ask a few questions regarding the inclusion of all skateboarders wishing to participate in the Olympic qualifier events, as well as the possibility of future Olympic Games including additional disciplines of skateboarding such as vert, slalom, downhill racing, etc. Dan also took this unique opportunity to ask about the impact of Olympic skateboarding on the building of skateparks around the globe.

In addition to the street and park skating competitions, which run Thursday through Sunday, at the 2019 Summer Dew Tour, on Saturday, June 15th, Bones Love Milk and Transworld SKATEboarding will present the “Battle of the Shops,” with five of Southern California’s skate shops competing on three pro course elements in a jam format.

Ivan Federico at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

Along with world-class skateboarding, the event will present a variety of music and art experiences, including the Dew Tour Experience, a bright interactional sponsor village and, Dew Tour on the Green, a multi-band outdoor music event with local food and drink.

Karl Berglind at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

What’s more, Mountain Dew has announced a limited-edition collaboration with GIRL Skateboard Company and local Californian artist, Tim Lahan that will make this Dew Tour one to remember. For the collab, pro skater, Sean Malto, picked out his favorites of Lahan’s work.

Sean Malto with GIRL Collab decks with artwork by Tim Lahan.

“I’m really excited to see this collaboration come to life at Dew Tour and beyond this summer,” comments Malto. “GIRL has been with me my entire skateboarding career, so it was really cool to have them partner with Dew. I know the fans will enjoy it as much as I do.” 

Bright, bold and euphoric colors give off the summer-time vibe, the outdoors and Mountain Dew’s “Let’s Do” attitude. The whole collaboration includes custom skate decks, t-shirts, and towels to name a few pieces. All these items and more are dropping at Dew Tour June 13-16, and will be available at over 500 skate shops worldwide and at crailtap.com. 

Mei Sugawara at Womens Qualifier Final Park. Photo by Durso

Love + Guts will also be presenting one of our favorite art installations in the Dew Tour on the Green area featuring OG skateboarders and artists like Lance Mountain, Pat Ngoho and Christian Hosoi.

Moto Shibata at Men’s Park Practice. Photo by Ferra

The Secret Walls will feature a live illustration battle with incredible art work in between the skateboarding competitions. On Friday at 5:30pm, six featured artists will be designated into two separate teams and given one wall to create the best mural in 90 minutes.

Torey Pudwill at Practice Street. Photo by Durso

A DEWnited States Showcase will feature a skate deck mural wall with graphics from 50 DEWnited States bottles printed on skateboards. At the end of Dew Tour, the skate decks will be donated to Action Sports Kids Foundation (ASK) which focuses on skateboarding, education and community involvement.

Trey Wood at Mens Qualifier Park. Photo by Durso

MTN DEW™, Boost Mobile, Subaru and Frontier Communications will offer on-site activations to elevate the experience for all attendees, so come down to the Dew Tour this week and check out all the skating, music and art and so much more that will be going down in Long Beach!

Words by Maile Cowell

Dew Tour Park course. Photo by Durso

2019 Dew Tour Schedule

Thursday, June 13
9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Women’s Street Semi Final Pre-Seeded (PS) Practice
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Love+Guts Practice (Park)
10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Women’s Street Quarter Final Warm-Up
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final Warm-Up / Practice Heat 1
1 p.m.-3 p.m. Women’s Street Quarter Final
2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final Warm-Up / Practice Heat 2
3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final
3:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Men’s Street Quarter Final Warm Up
6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Blackilac Musical Performance
6:15 p.m.-7 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 1
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Men’s Street Quarter Final
7:15 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 2
8:15 p.m.-9 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 3

Dew Tour Street Course. Photo by Durso

Friday, June 14
9 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Women’s Street Semi Final Warm-Up
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Love+Guts Practice (Park)
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final PS Practice
12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Women’s Street Semi Final
1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Women’s Park Final Practice
3 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final Warm Up / Practice Heat 1
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Boost Mobile Switch Jam (Street)
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Destiny Roger Musical Performance
4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 2
5 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Boost Mobile Switch Jam (Street)
5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Secret Walls live art battle (Lagoon)
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final Practice
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final

Dew Tour Street Course. Photo by Durso

Saturday, June 15
9:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Men’s Park Semi Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 1
10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. TWS x Bones Love Milk Warm-Up
11:15-12:30 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 2
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. TWS x Bones Love Milk “Battle of the Shops”
12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Destiny Roger Musical Performance
12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Women’s Street Final Practice
12:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final Warm-Up
3:15 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Hopspin Musical Performance
3:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Women’s Park Final Practice
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Park Final Practice
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Long Beach Unified Marching Band, w/ special guest
performance beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16
8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Father’s Day Skate & Love+Guts (Park Course)
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Father’s Day Skate (Street Course)
9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Women’s Street Final Warm-Up
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Women’s Street Final *
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Women’s Park Final Warm-Up
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Park Final *
1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Men’s Street Final Warm-Up
2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Blackilac Musical Performance
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Street Final *
3 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Men’s Park Final Warm-Up
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Men’s Park Final *

Results as of Thursday, June 13, 2019

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Men’s Park Open Qualifier

1IVAN FEDERICO82.33
2KIERAN WOOLLEY79.76
3EDOUARD DAMESTOY78.46
4TREY WOOD78.00
5ALESSANDRO MAZZARA73.22
6RUNE GLIFBERG71.00
7KARL BERGLIND70.33
8COLLIN GRAHAM68.00
9ADAM HOPKINS66.00
10JEDD MCKENZIE65.00
11AYUMU HIRANO63.86
12VINICIUS GOETZKE BARBOSA62.60
13HUGO BOSERUP60.43
14JACK FARDELL60.00
15PEDRO ACOSTA CARVALHO59.66
16GONZALO RODRIGUEZ59.33
17OMAR COCILOVA59.00
18LENNARD JANSSEN58.66
19JOSH RODRIGUEZ58.20
20HERICLES FAGUNDES GALLE58.00
21DANNIE CARLSEN57.50
22HAMPUS WINBERG57.43
23JEAN PANTALEO57.00
24MARCELO JIMENEZ56.66
25ALEX HALLFORD56.00
26CHARLIE BLAIR55.00
27BOWMAN-LEE HANSEN54.83
28CLAY KREINER54.00
29JAMES CLARKE53.00
30SHAUN BOUCHER52.40
31ELIAS NILSEN52.00
32WILLIAM KC CORTEZ51.53
33DANIEL ALFONSO ALFONSO CUERVO51.00
34FELIPE CESAR CALTABIANO BOSLER50.00
35RUHOFF GREG47.40
36ALEXANDER GUSEV46.10
37HERMAN MÖLLER45.66
38JONAS BÜNGER44.66
39MOTO SHIBATA43.03
40JORDAN THACKERAY39.36
41EVAN DOHERTY39.00
42JOSE MANUEL MORALES DEL AGUILA37.33
43RILEY BOLAND36.00
44YURO NAGAHARA34.06
45JOEL AHOLA31.66
46NOAH MAHIEU31.00
47ALISHER SODYKOV29.16
48EUGENE CHOI28.00
49MITCHIE BRUSCO27.90
50ZION WRIGHT27.83
51LUKA BARRENA ZUÑIGA27.00
52RUI UCHIDA25.33
53JAN TOMSOVSKY25.00
54TANELI ERIKSSON23.66
55ROOPE TONTERI21.66
56ANDREA CASASANTA19.70
57JAEJIN HAN18.00
58KHUTHBYCHT HELAMAN CAMPOS SALAVERRY14.36
59CHRISTIAN HOLLOWAY SAAVEDRA12.66
60IGOR SMIRNOV10.03
61YAEL PRATZ BAUTISTA9.36
62DANIEL ALBERTO CANEPA ZEVALLOS8.00
63NOPPAKORN PANUTHAI7.00
64KONWIT KETKAEO5.00

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Women’s Park Semi Final

1MISUGU OKAMOTO61.00
2BRIGHTON ZEUNER46.00
3SAKURA YOSOZUMI45.03
4BRYCE WETTSTEIN44.00
5MAMI TEZUKA43.00
6KISA NAKAMURA41.50
7LIZZIE ARMANTO41.03
8KOKONA HIRAKI40.83
9YNDIARA ASP39.20
10JORDYN BARRATT37.66
11POPPY STARR OLSEN35.16
12SKY BROWN33.40
13DORA VARELLA33.16
14JULIA BENEDETTI30.46
15VICTORIA DE SOUZA BASSI29.33
16ARIANNA CARMONA27.50
17LILLY STOEPHASIUS27.00
18NORA VASCONCELLOS26.43
19MEI SUGAWARA26.10
20MADELEINE LARCHERON25.50
21BELLA KENWORTHY25.00
22ISADORA RODRIGUES22.33
23KIHANA OGAWA21.83
24MINNA STESS19.50

Women’s Park Quarter Final

1BRIGHTON ZEUNER53.00
2LIZZIE ARMANTO48.00
3SKY BROWN42.16
4ARIANNA CARMONA41.00
5ALLYSHA LE39.76
6NORA VASCONCELLOS39.70
7BELLA KENWORTHY39.66
8MAMI TEZUKA36.70
9LILLY STOEPHASIUS36.00
10JULIA BENEDETTI35.33
11VICTORIA DE SOUZA BASSI34.60
12MEI SUGAWARA33.66
13MADELEINE LARCHERON31.00
14DORA VARELLA30.44
15KODY TAMANAHA30.00
16SHANAE COLLINS28.96
17JORDAN SANTANA28.36
18CHARLOTTE HEATH25.00
19AMAR HADID23.56
20MAITé STEENHOUDT23.33
21SPENCER BREAUX23.00
22GRACE COCHRANE22.43
23ZHANG XIN22.00
24LOU JIAYI21.10
25MION KAMIMURA19.33
26SHANI BRU19.00
27TANIAH MEYERS17.33
28LETICIA GONCALVES17.16
29AMELIA BRODKA15.33
30HUNTER LONG11.66

Women’s Park Open Qualifier

1SKY BROWN42.66
2ALLYSHA LE40.66
3SPENCER BREAUX37.66
4JORDAN SANTANA37.00
5MADELEINE LARCHERON36.00
6ARIANNA CARMONA35.00
7MEI SUGAWARA34.50
8LILLY STOEPHASIUS31.50
9BELLA KENWORTHY30.00
10AMELIA BRODKA29.66
11VICTORIA DE SOUZA BASSI27.66
12MION KAMIMURA25.00
13CHARLOTTE HEATH24.33
14KODY TAMANAHA23.00
15MAITE LOUISY22.66
16YUZUKI MIZOTE20.66
17LOLA TAMBLING18.00
18AIMEE MASSIE17.33
19FREDERIQUE LUYET16.33
20EVELYN MARYSOL ENRIQUEZ15.66
21VALERIA BERTACCINI14.66
22PAULA MALEN VIDELA13.83
23HEINI LUOTOLA13.00
24STELLA REYNOLDS12.50
25CATHERINE MARQUIS12.33
26LILIYA SUKHANKOVA11.66
27ANA MARIA FALLA TORO11.33
28GABRIELA OLVERA ESPINOSA9.66
29LUCREZIA ZARATTINI9.26
30FELICIA JAKOBSSON9.00
31JOSEFINA TAPIA VARAS8.66
32KATJA UNEBORG8.40
33VERONICA ZAMUDIO7.83
34LAURA SLIVA7.33
35ALISHIA STEVENS6.66

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Women’s Street Quarter Final

1CANDY JACOBS46.13
2MOMIJI NISHIYA45.60
3ALANA SMITH42.73
4HAYLEY WILSON36.93
5RAYSSA LEAL35.36
6VITóRIA MENDONÇA35.13
7ISABELLY ÁVILA DA SILVA34.03
8NANAKA FUJISAWA33.33
9MARGIELYN ARDA DIDAL33.23
10KAYA ISA32.50
11ANA MARíA RENDÓN30.03
12FUNA NAKAYAMA28.00
13POE PINSON27.33
14CHARLOTTE HYM26.40
15GABRIELA PEREIRA MAZETTO25.63
16ANDREA BENITEZ22.60
17VIANEZ MORALES22.20
18JULIA BRUECKLER21.93
19WENHUI ZENG20.76
20KENDRA LONG20.10
21HAYLIE POWELL19.23
22OLIVIA LOVELACE19.10
23ORAPAN TONGKONG18.26
24CHRISTIANA NICOLE MEANS18.10
25DOMINIKA KRALIKOVA17.03
26AIMEE MASSIE15.43
27MEAGAN GUY14.60
28ANNIE GUGLIA10.83
29KSENIA MARICHEVA8.10
30KATHERINE WILLIAMS3.16

Women’s Street Open Qualifier

1NANAKA FUJISAWA53.00
2FUNA NAKAYAMA50.00
3HAYLIE POWELL44.66
4POE PINSON43.33
5MOMIJI NISHIYA43.00
6KATHERINE WILLIAMS42.00
7GABRIELA PEREIRA MAZETTO41.66
8ISABELLY ÁVILA DA SILVA41.00
9AIMEE MASSIE37.00
10KSENIA MARICHEVA35.33
11ANA MARíA RENDÓN CASTAÑO34.66
12VITóRIA MENDONÇA EUGENIO DA SILVA32.00
13VIANEZ MORALES31.33
14PAIGE HEYN28.00
15ROOS ZWETSLOOT26.33
16JAZMíN ALEXANDRA ÁLVAREZ BEDOYA23.66
17LEA SCHAEFER21.50
18ITZEL GRANADOS FLORES18.66
19TONJE PEDERSEN18.33
20KIANA PARRA16.33
21ALEKSANDRA PETROVA15.33
22ZIQI QIN14.16
23SAMANTHA NARVAEZ13.33
24JUNYI LAN12.33
25MARIA JOSE ROJAS11.83
26TAMARA JONES10.33
27CHARLOTTE MARDONES REYES4.66
28AMANDA CASTILLO3.00

JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA

Men’s Street Quarter Final

1JAGGER EATON81.00
2YUKITO AOKI79.03
3CHAZ ORTIZ78.06
4JAKE ILARDI77.36
5TJ ROGERS77.10
6GUSTAVO RIBEIRO76.46
7MATT BERGER75.96
8MAURIO MCCOY75.46
9RYAN SHECKLER75.26
10VINCENT MILOU74.33
11SORA SHIRAI73.10
12ISHOD WAIR72.73
13MAXIM HABANEC69.43
14MATIAS DELL OLIO67.40
15CARLOS RIBEIRO67.33
16KONSTANTIN KABANOV61.43
17RYO SEJIRI55.60
18MARCOS MONTOYA53.83
19RICHARD TURY48.20
20TOREY PUDWILL47.36
21TOMMY FYNN45.66
22JAMIE FOY43.43
23POOL BELLIDO42.56
24SEAN MALTO41.03
25RIO MATIENZO ARES38.93
26TIAGO LEMOS30.50
27MICKY PAPA28.40
28ALEC MAJERUS28.00
29KEYAKI IKE23.53
30MANNY SANTIAGO22.86

Men’s Street Open Qualifier

1KEYAKI IKE86.96
2CHAZ ORTIZ83.50
3SORA SHIRAI83.00
4EMANUEL SANTIAGO82.56
5GUSTAVO RIBEIRO81.30
6JAMIE FOY80.33
7MAXIM HABANEC75.93
8YUKITO AOKI75.00
9KONSTANTIN KABANOV73.16
10RYO SEJIRI72.30
11MARCOS MONTOYA71.60
12MATIAS DELL OLIO71.10
13RIO BATAN MATIENZO ARES71.00
14LUIS JHANCARLOS GONZALEZ ORTIZ70.13
15EGOR KALDIKOV69.33
16PHAPTHONG PRAMAN69.06
17OSCAR IVAN MEZA GRANILLO68.96
18DENNY PHAM68.60
19AXEL CRUYSBERGHS68.43
20ALEX MIDLER67.90
21TRENT MCCLUNG67.50
22KYONOSUKE YAMASHITA66.20
23CHRIS COLBOURN65.66
24MADS CHRISTENSEN64.66
25ROB MAATMAN63.66
26NELSON GARZA DE LA CRUZ61.60
27JESUS JAVIER MUNOZ CORTEZ59.10
28BRAYAN OSVALDO CORIA BACILIO59.00
29JOEY CORMACK58.26
30SIMON KARLSSON58.06
31KARSTEN KLEPPAN57.93
32DAVE BACHINSKY57.33
33MATEO JOAKIN ALIAGA DIAZ56.66
34ANGELO GIOVANNI CARO NARVAEZ56.43
35PETTER BRUNVATNE56.00
36EGOR GOLUBEV54.10
37ALEX DECUNHA51.70
38JHON JARVEY ALVAREZ LORA51.33
39ANDY ANDERSON48.00
40LUCAS SILVA CARVALHO44.70
41GARD HVAARA44.26
42BRADLEY SAUNDERS44.16
43SEWA KROETKOV41.66
44ALEXANDER RISVAD40.96
45DANIEL FRANCISCO FUENZALIDA ALBRETCH36.50
46JUSTIN SCHMIDT32.20
47TYSON BOWERBANK30.83
48SANTIAGO ECHAVARRIA CORREA28.90
49JUWON EUN26.73
50ZION WRIGHT23.00
51ATHIWAT RUEANGSRI22.43
52SOTHICHAI RUKSUMRUACH21.83
53DOUWE MACARÉ21.26
54DANILO DO ROSARIO19.26
55LUIZ MARCHIORI NETO18.16
56MAX THORENDAL17.66
57HERMAN MÖLLER14.93
58PIERO ANTONIO NUÑEZ ROSERO14.53
59TOBIAS DALUM CHRISTOFFERSEN14.33
60KUSS MARTIN CARL12.40
61ALEXANDER ALI KHACHAB8.63

Information

Written by June 13, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: