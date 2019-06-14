First Ever Global Olympic Qualifying Event in America at 2019 Summer Dew Tour

A historic event kicked off today in Long Beach, California – the 2019 Summer Dew Tour Skateboard Competition and Festival – the first ever official global Olympic qualifying event in America for skateboarding.
As skateboarding is scheduled to make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, this year’s Dew Tour is set to be an insane, energetic, and groundbreaking four-day long event; and, it’s free to the public!
Not only is this the first sanctioned Olympic skateboarding qualifier event, it will also be televised nationally on NBC. Live-streaming throughout the competition is also available for your viewing pleasure at DewTour.com.
The world’s top pro skaters are competing for the Dew Tour title, and for the first time, points for their respective country’s 2020 Olympic team. From the open qualifiers to final rounds, this first-of-its-kind event will highlight legendary and contemporary skaters from all over the world.
The skateboarding competition, beginning June 13th and concluding June 16th, features favorite Park skaters like Lizzie Armanto, Pedro Barros, Sky Brown, Moto Shibata, Poppy Starr Olsen, Trey Wood, Colin Graham, Ivan Federico, Rune Glifberg and Street skaters Torey Pudwill, Aori Nishimura, Mariah Duran, Ryan Sheckler, Candy Jacobs, Alana Smith and Ishod Wair along with hundreds more of the world’s best skateboarders.
Today’s Dew Tour activities also featured a panel discussion with pro skateboarders and industry leaders to discuss the Olympic qualification process leading into Tokyo.
The expert panel session featured:
- Curren Caples, Pro Street and Park Skateboarder (USA)
- Mariah Duran, Pro Street Skateboarder (USA), USA Skateboarding National Team Member
- Red Gerard,Olympic Gold Medalist Slopestyle Pro Snowboarder (USA)
- Sean Malto, Pro Street Skateboarder (USA)
- Gary Ream, Skateboarding Commission Chairman, World Skate
- Luca Basilico, Skateboarding Manager, World Skate
- Adam Cozens, VP & GM of Dew Tour
- Josh Friedberg, CEO of USA Skateboarding
- Mimi Knoop, Women’s Team Manager, USA Skateboarding
Various members of the international and national media including representatives of the New York Times, the Washington Post and NBC were on hand to ask questions of the panel.
Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy was on the scene to ask a few questions regarding the inclusion of all skateboarders wishing to participate in the Olympic qualifier events, as well as the possibility of future Olympic Games including additional disciplines of skateboarding such as vert, slalom, downhill racing, etc. Dan also took this unique opportunity to ask about the impact of Olympic skateboarding on the building of skateparks around the globe.
In addition to the street and park skating competitions, which run Thursday through Sunday, at the 2019 Summer Dew Tour, on Saturday, June 15th, Bones Love Milk and Transworld SKATEboarding will present the “Battle of the Shops,” with five of Southern California’s skate shops competing on three pro course elements in a jam format.
Along with world-class skateboarding, the event will present a variety of music and art experiences, including the Dew Tour Experience, a bright interactional sponsor village and, Dew Tour on the Green, a multi-band outdoor music event with local food and drink.
What’s more, Mountain Dew has announced a limited-edition collaboration with GIRL Skateboard Company and local Californian artist, Tim Lahan that will make this Dew Tour one to remember. For the collab, pro skater, Sean Malto, picked out his favorites of Lahan’s work.
“I’m really excited to see this collaboration come to life at Dew Tour and beyond this summer,” comments Malto. “GIRL has been with me my entire skateboarding career, so it was really cool to have them partner with Dew. I know the fans will enjoy it as much as I do.”
Bright, bold and euphoric colors give off the summer-time vibe, the outdoors and Mountain Dew’s “Let’s Do” attitude. The whole collaboration includes custom skate decks, t-shirts, and towels to name a few pieces. All these items and more are dropping at Dew Tour June 13-16, and will be available at over 500 skate shops worldwide and at crailtap.com.
Love + Guts will also be presenting one of our favorite art installations in the Dew Tour on the Green area featuring OG skateboarders and artists like Lance Mountain, Pat Ngoho and Christian Hosoi.
The Secret Walls will feature a live illustration battle with incredible art work in between the skateboarding competitions. On Friday at 5:30pm, six featured artists will be designated into two separate teams and given one wall to create the best mural in 90 minutes.
A DEWnited States Showcase will feature a skate deck mural wall with graphics from 50 DEWnited States bottles printed on skateboards. At the end of Dew Tour, the skate decks will be donated to Action Sports Kids Foundation (ASK) which focuses on skateboarding, education and community involvement.
MTN DEW™, Boost Mobile, Subaru and Frontier Communications will offer on-site activations to elevate the experience for all attendees, so come down to the Dew Tour this week and check out all the skating, music and art and so much more that will be going down in Long Beach!
Words by Maile Cowell
2019 Dew Tour Schedule
Thursday, June 13
9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Women’s Street Semi Final Pre-Seeded (PS) Practice
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Love+Guts Practice (Park)
10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Women’s Street Quarter Final Warm-Up
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final Warm-Up / Practice Heat 1
1 p.m.-3 p.m. Women’s Street Quarter Final
2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final Warm-Up / Practice Heat 2
3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Women’s Park Semi Final
3:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Men’s Street Quarter Final Warm Up
6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Blackilac Musical Performance
6:15 p.m.-7 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 1
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Men’s Street Quarter Final
7:15 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 2
8:15 p.m.-9 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final and Semi Final Practice Heat 3
Friday, June 14
9 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Women’s Street Semi Final Warm-Up
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Love+Guts Practice (Park)
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final PS Practice
12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Women’s Street Semi Final
1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Women’s Park Final Practice
3 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final Warm Up / Practice Heat 1
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Boost Mobile Switch Jam (Street)
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Destiny Roger Musical Performance
4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 2
5 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Boost Mobile Switch Jam (Street)
5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Secret Walls live art battle (Lagoon)
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final Practice
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Men’s Park Quarter Final
Saturday, June 15
9:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Men’s Park Semi Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 1
10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. TWS x Bones Love Milk Warm-Up
11:15-12:30 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final Warm-up / Practice Heat 2
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. TWS x Bones Love Milk “Battle of the Shops”
12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Destiny Roger Musical Performance
12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Women’s Street Final Practice
12:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Men’s Park Semi Final
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final Warm-Up
3:15 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Hopspin Musical Performance
3:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Men’s Street Semi Final
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Women’s Park Final Practice
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Men’s Park Final Practice
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Long Beach Unified Marching Band, w/ special guest
performance beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Father’s Day Skate & Love+Guts (Park Course)
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Father’s Day Skate (Street Course)
9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Women’s Street Final Warm-Up
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Women’s Street Final *
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Women’s Park Final Warm-Up
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Park Final *
1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Men’s Street Final Warm-Up
2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Blackilac Musical Performance
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Street Final *
3 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Men’s Park Final Warm-Up
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Men’s Park Final *
Results as of Thursday, June 13, 2019
JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA
Men’s Park Open Qualifier
|1
|IVAN FEDERICO
|82.33
|2
|KIERAN WOOLLEY
|79.76
|3
|EDOUARD DAMESTOY
|78.46
|4
|TREY WOOD
|78.00
|5
|ALESSANDRO MAZZARA
|73.22
|6
|RUNE GLIFBERG
|71.00
|7
|KARL BERGLIND
|70.33
|8
|COLLIN GRAHAM
|68.00
|9
|ADAM HOPKINS
|66.00
|10
|JEDD MCKENZIE
|65.00
|11
|AYUMU HIRANO
|63.86
|12
|VINICIUS GOETZKE BARBOSA
|62.60
|13
|HUGO BOSERUP
|60.43
|14
|JACK FARDELL
|60.00
|15
|PEDRO ACOSTA CARVALHO
|59.66
|16
|GONZALO RODRIGUEZ
|59.33
|17
|OMAR COCILOVA
|59.00
|18
|LENNARD JANSSEN
|58.66
|19
|JOSH RODRIGUEZ
|58.20
|20
|HERICLES FAGUNDES GALLE
|58.00
|21
|DANNIE CARLSEN
|57.50
|22
|HAMPUS WINBERG
|57.43
|23
|JEAN PANTALEO
|57.00
|24
|MARCELO JIMENEZ
|56.66
|25
|ALEX HALLFORD
|56.00
|26
|CHARLIE BLAIR
|55.00
|27
|BOWMAN-LEE HANSEN
|54.83
|28
|CLAY KREINER
|54.00
|29
|JAMES CLARKE
|53.00
|30
|SHAUN BOUCHER
|52.40
|31
|ELIAS NILSEN
|52.00
|32
|WILLIAM KC CORTEZ
|51.53
|33
|DANIEL ALFONSO ALFONSO CUERVO
|51.00
|34
|FELIPE CESAR CALTABIANO BOSLER
|50.00
|35
|RUHOFF GREG
|47.40
|36
|ALEXANDER GUSEV
|46.10
|37
|HERMAN MÖLLER
|45.66
|38
|JONAS BÜNGER
|44.66
|39
|MOTO SHIBATA
|43.03
|40
|JORDAN THACKERAY
|39.36
|41
|EVAN DOHERTY
|39.00
|42
|JOSE MANUEL MORALES DEL AGUILA
|37.33
|43
|RILEY BOLAND
|36.00
|44
|YURO NAGAHARA
|34.06
|45
|JOEL AHOLA
|31.66
|46
|NOAH MAHIEU
|31.00
|47
|ALISHER SODYKOV
|29.16
|48
|EUGENE CHOI
|28.00
|49
|MITCHIE BRUSCO
|27.90
|50
|ZION WRIGHT
|27.83
|51
|LUKA BARRENA ZUÑIGA
|27.00
|52
|RUI UCHIDA
|25.33
|53
|JAN TOMSOVSKY
|25.00
|54
|TANELI ERIKSSON
|23.66
|55
|ROOPE TONTERI
|21.66
|56
|ANDREA CASASANTA
|19.70
|57
|JAEJIN HAN
|18.00
|58
|KHUTHBYCHT HELAMAN CAMPOS SALAVERRY
|14.36
|59
|CHRISTIAN HOLLOWAY SAAVEDRA
|12.66
|60
|IGOR SMIRNOV
|10.03
|61
|YAEL PRATZ BAUTISTA
|9.36
|62
|DANIEL ALBERTO CANEPA ZEVALLOS
|8.00
|63
|NOPPAKORN PANUTHAI
|7.00
|64
|KONWIT KETKAEO
|5.00
JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA
Women’s Park Semi Final
|1
|MISUGU OKAMOTO
|61.00
|2
|BRIGHTON ZEUNER
|46.00
|3
|SAKURA YOSOZUMI
|45.03
|4
|BRYCE WETTSTEIN
|44.00
|5
|MAMI TEZUKA
|43.00
|6
|KISA NAKAMURA
|41.50
|7
|LIZZIE ARMANTO
|41.03
|8
|KOKONA HIRAKI
|40.83
|9
|YNDIARA ASP
|39.20
|10
|JORDYN BARRATT
|37.66
|11
|POPPY STARR OLSEN
|35.16
|12
|SKY BROWN
|33.40
|13
|DORA VARELLA
|33.16
|14
|JULIA BENEDETTI
|30.46
|15
|VICTORIA DE SOUZA BASSI
|29.33
|16
|ARIANNA CARMONA
|27.50
|17
|LILLY STOEPHASIUS
|27.00
|18
|NORA VASCONCELLOS
|26.43
|19
|MEI SUGAWARA
|26.10
|20
|MADELEINE LARCHERON
|25.50
|21
|BELLA KENWORTHY
|25.00
|22
|ISADORA RODRIGUES
|22.33
|23
|KIHANA OGAWA
|21.83
|24
|MINNA STESS
|19.50
Women’s Park Quarter Final
|1
|BRIGHTON ZEUNER
|53.00
|2
|LIZZIE ARMANTO
|48.00
|3
|SKY BROWN
|42.16
|4
|ARIANNA CARMONA
|41.00
|5
|ALLYSHA LE
|39.76
|6
|NORA VASCONCELLOS
|39.70
|7
|BELLA KENWORTHY
|39.66
|8
|MAMI TEZUKA
|36.70
|9
|LILLY STOEPHASIUS
|36.00
|10
|JULIA BENEDETTI
|35.33
|11
|VICTORIA DE SOUZA BASSI
|34.60
|12
|MEI SUGAWARA
|33.66
|13
|MADELEINE LARCHERON
|31.00
|14
|DORA VARELLA
|30.44
|15
|KODY TAMANAHA
|30.00
|16
|SHANAE COLLINS
|28.96
|17
|JORDAN SANTANA
|28.36
|18
|CHARLOTTE HEATH
|25.00
|19
|AMAR HADID
|23.56
|20
|MAITé STEENHOUDT
|23.33
|21
|SPENCER BREAUX
|23.00
|22
|GRACE COCHRANE
|22.43
|23
|ZHANG XIN
|22.00
|24
|LOU JIAYI
|21.10
|25
|MION KAMIMURA
|19.33
|26
|SHANI BRU
|19.00
|27
|TANIAH MEYERS
|17.33
|28
|LETICIA GONCALVES
|17.16
|29
|AMELIA BRODKA
|15.33
|30
|HUNTER LONG
|11.66
Women’s Park Open Qualifier
|1
|SKY BROWN
|42.66
|2
|ALLYSHA LE
|40.66
|3
|SPENCER BREAUX
|37.66
|4
|JORDAN SANTANA
|37.00
|5
|MADELEINE LARCHERON
|36.00
|6
|ARIANNA CARMONA
|35.00
|7
|MEI SUGAWARA
|34.50
|8
|LILLY STOEPHASIUS
|31.50
|9
|BELLA KENWORTHY
|30.00
|10
|AMELIA BRODKA
|29.66
|11
|VICTORIA DE SOUZA BASSI
|27.66
|12
|MION KAMIMURA
|25.00
|13
|CHARLOTTE HEATH
|24.33
|14
|KODY TAMANAHA
|23.00
|15
|MAITE LOUISY
|22.66
|16
|YUZUKI MIZOTE
|20.66
|17
|LOLA TAMBLING
|18.00
|18
|AIMEE MASSIE
|17.33
|19
|FREDERIQUE LUYET
|16.33
|20
|EVELYN MARYSOL ENRIQUEZ
|15.66
|21
|VALERIA BERTACCINI
|14.66
|22
|PAULA MALEN VIDELA
|13.83
|23
|HEINI LUOTOLA
|13.00
|24
|STELLA REYNOLDS
|12.50
|25
|CATHERINE MARQUIS
|12.33
|26
|LILIYA SUKHANKOVA
|11.66
|27
|ANA MARIA FALLA TORO
|11.33
|28
|GABRIELA OLVERA ESPINOSA
|9.66
|29
|LUCREZIA ZARATTINI
|9.26
|30
|FELICIA JAKOBSSON
|9.00
|31
|JOSEFINA TAPIA VARAS
|8.66
|32
|KATJA UNEBORG
|8.40
|33
|VERONICA ZAMUDIO
|7.83
|34
|LAURA SLIVA
|7.33
|35
|ALISHIA STEVENS
|6.66
JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA
Women’s Street Quarter Final
|1
|CANDY JACOBS
|46.13
|2
|MOMIJI NISHIYA
|45.60
|3
|ALANA SMITH
|42.73
|4
|HAYLEY WILSON
|36.93
|5
|RAYSSA LEAL
|35.36
|6
|VITóRIA MENDONÇA
|35.13
|7
|ISABELLY ÁVILA DA SILVA
|34.03
|8
|NANAKA FUJISAWA
|33.33
|9
|MARGIELYN ARDA DIDAL
|33.23
|10
|KAYA ISA
|32.50
|11
|ANA MARíA RENDÓN
|30.03
|12
|FUNA NAKAYAMA
|28.00
|13
|POE PINSON
|27.33
|14
|CHARLOTTE HYM
|26.40
|15
|GABRIELA PEREIRA MAZETTO
|25.63
|16
|ANDREA BENITEZ
|22.60
|17
|VIANEZ MORALES
|22.20
|18
|JULIA BRUECKLER
|21.93
|19
|WENHUI ZENG
|20.76
|20
|KENDRA LONG
|20.10
|21
|HAYLIE POWELL
|19.23
|22
|OLIVIA LOVELACE
|19.10
|23
|ORAPAN TONGKONG
|18.26
|24
|CHRISTIANA NICOLE MEANS
|18.10
|25
|DOMINIKA KRALIKOVA
|17.03
|26
|AIMEE MASSIE
|15.43
|27
|MEAGAN GUY
|14.60
|28
|ANNIE GUGLIA
|10.83
|29
|KSENIA MARICHEVA
|8.10
|30
|KATHERINE WILLIAMS
|3.16
Women’s Street Open Qualifier
|1
|NANAKA FUJISAWA
|53.00
|2
|FUNA NAKAYAMA
|50.00
|3
|HAYLIE POWELL
|44.66
|4
|POE PINSON
|43.33
|5
|MOMIJI NISHIYA
|43.00
|6
|KATHERINE WILLIAMS
|42.00
|7
|GABRIELA PEREIRA MAZETTO
|41.66
|8
|ISABELLY ÁVILA DA SILVA
|41.00
|9
|AIMEE MASSIE
|37.00
|10
|KSENIA MARICHEVA
|35.33
|11
|ANA MARíA RENDÓN CASTAÑO
|34.66
|12
|VITóRIA MENDONÇA EUGENIO DA SILVA
|32.00
|13
|VIANEZ MORALES
|31.33
|14
|PAIGE HEYN
|28.00
|15
|ROOS ZWETSLOOT
|26.33
|16
|JAZMíN ALEXANDRA ÁLVAREZ BEDOYA
|23.66
|17
|LEA SCHAEFER
|21.50
|18
|ITZEL GRANADOS FLORES
|18.66
|19
|TONJE PEDERSEN
|18.33
|20
|KIANA PARRA
|16.33
|21
|ALEKSANDRA PETROVA
|15.33
|22
|ZIQI QIN
|14.16
|23
|SAMANTHA NARVAEZ
|13.33
|24
|JUNYI LAN
|12.33
|25
|MARIA JOSE ROJAS
|11.83
|26
|TAMARA JONES
|10.33
|27
|CHARLOTTE MARDONES REYES
|4.66
|28
|AMANDA CASTILLO
|3.00
JUNE 2019 – LONG BEACH, CA
Men’s Street Quarter Final
|1
|JAGGER EATON
|81.00
|2
|YUKITO AOKI
|79.03
|3
|CHAZ ORTIZ
|78.06
|4
|JAKE ILARDI
|77.36
|5
|TJ ROGERS
|77.10
|6
|GUSTAVO RIBEIRO
|76.46
|7
|MATT BERGER
|75.96
|8
|MAURIO MCCOY
|75.46
|9
|RYAN SHECKLER
|75.26
|10
|VINCENT MILOU
|74.33
|11
|SORA SHIRAI
|73.10
|12
|ISHOD WAIR
|72.73
|13
|MAXIM HABANEC
|69.43
|14
|MATIAS DELL OLIO
|67.40
|15
|CARLOS RIBEIRO
|67.33
|16
|KONSTANTIN KABANOV
|61.43
|17
|RYO SEJIRI
|55.60
|18
|MARCOS MONTOYA
|53.83
|19
|RICHARD TURY
|48.20
|20
|TOREY PUDWILL
|47.36
|21
|TOMMY FYNN
|45.66
|22
|JAMIE FOY
|43.43
|23
|POOL BELLIDO
|42.56
|24
|SEAN MALTO
|41.03
|25
|RIO MATIENZO ARES
|38.93
|26
|TIAGO LEMOS
|30.50
|27
|MICKY PAPA
|28.40
|28
|ALEC MAJERUS
|28.00
|29
|KEYAKI IKE
|23.53
|30
|MANNY SANTIAGO
|22.86
Men’s Street Open Qualifier
|1
|KEYAKI IKE
|86.96
|2
|CHAZ ORTIZ
|83.50
|3
|SORA SHIRAI
|83.00
|4
|EMANUEL SANTIAGO
|82.56
|5
|GUSTAVO RIBEIRO
|81.30
|6
|JAMIE FOY
|80.33
|7
|MAXIM HABANEC
|75.93
|8
|YUKITO AOKI
|75.00
|9
|KONSTANTIN KABANOV
|73.16
|10
|RYO SEJIRI
|72.30
|11
|MARCOS MONTOYA
|71.60
|12
|MATIAS DELL OLIO
|71.10
|13
|RIO BATAN MATIENZO ARES
|71.00
|14
|LUIS JHANCARLOS GONZALEZ ORTIZ
|70.13
|15
|EGOR KALDIKOV
|69.33
|16
|PHAPTHONG PRAMAN
|69.06
|17
|OSCAR IVAN MEZA GRANILLO
|68.96
|18
|DENNY PHAM
|68.60
|19
|AXEL CRUYSBERGHS
|68.43
|20
|ALEX MIDLER
|67.90
|21
|TRENT MCCLUNG
|67.50
|22
|KYONOSUKE YAMASHITA
|66.20
|23
|CHRIS COLBOURN
|65.66
|24
|MADS CHRISTENSEN
|64.66
|25
|ROB MAATMAN
|63.66
|26
|NELSON GARZA DE LA CRUZ
|61.60
|27
|JESUS JAVIER MUNOZ CORTEZ
|59.10
|28
|BRAYAN OSVALDO CORIA BACILIO
|59.00
|29
|JOEY CORMACK
|58.26
|30
|SIMON KARLSSON
|58.06
|31
|KARSTEN KLEPPAN
|57.93
|32
|DAVE BACHINSKY
|57.33
|33
|MATEO JOAKIN ALIAGA DIAZ
|56.66
|34
|ANGELO GIOVANNI CARO NARVAEZ
|56.43
|35
|PETTER BRUNVATNE
|56.00
|36
|EGOR GOLUBEV
|54.10
|37
|ALEX DECUNHA
|51.70
|38
|JHON JARVEY ALVAREZ LORA
|51.33
|39
|ANDY ANDERSON
|48.00
|40
|LUCAS SILVA CARVALHO
|44.70
|41
|GARD HVAARA
|44.26
|42
|BRADLEY SAUNDERS
|44.16
|43
|SEWA KROETKOV
|41.66
|44
|ALEXANDER RISVAD
|40.96
|45
|DANIEL FRANCISCO FUENZALIDA ALBRETCH
|36.50
|46
|JUSTIN SCHMIDT
|32.20
|47
|TYSON BOWERBANK
|30.83
|48
|SANTIAGO ECHAVARRIA CORREA
|28.90
|49
|JUWON EUN
|26.73
|50
|ZION WRIGHT
|23.00
|51
|ATHIWAT RUEANGSRI
|22.43
|52
|SOTHICHAI RUKSUMRUACH
|21.83
|53
|DOUWE MACARÉ
|21.26
|54
|DANILO DO ROSARIO
|19.26
|55
|LUIZ MARCHIORI NETO
|18.16
|56
|MAX THORENDAL
|17.66
|57
|HERMAN MÖLLER
|14.93
|58
|PIERO ANTONIO NUÑEZ ROSERO
|14.53
|59
|TOBIAS DALUM CHRISTOFFERSEN
|14.33
|60
|KUSS MARTIN CARL
|12.40
|61
|ALEXANDER ALI KHACHAB
|8.63
