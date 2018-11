Check out highlights from the FDR Skatepark Sober vs. Wasted contest in Philly on October 20, 2018 featuring a $1,000 prize pool courtesy of Aces & 8’s with halftime show by McRad. Video by @brianemig featuring skaters: @tylerstandingsideways @lankybull @jeff_rasp @gavobigbagofweed @mikey_bigz @bacondangler @undergroundchuck @jay_bev_ @seegull Donate to FDR Skatepark at https://www.gofundme.com/fdrskatepark

FDR Skatepark: Sober vs. Wasted 2018 from Brian Emig on Vimeo.