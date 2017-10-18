FDR Skatepark Presents 2017 Sober vs. Wasted

FDR Skatepark Presents 2017 Sober vs. Wasted video filmed and edited by Brian Emig featuring Sober vs. Wasted skaters: Dante Tonella, Tyler Yuraszeck, Ryan Cardone, Mikey Leven, Jordan Beverly, Gavin Rosenberg, Steve Faas, and Sean Powderly. Congrats Dante Tonella on the win!

FDR is one of the largest DIY skateparks in the world, built for skateboarders by skateboarders. Please help maintain the park by donating towards fixing up damaged concrete, filling in cracks and potholes, repainting the whole park, and fixing/replacing some of the pool coping. All extra money will go towards the new bowl being built next to the vert ramp. Every dollar counts! Thanks for your support! Please donate to FDR at https://www.gofundme.com/fdrskatepark. #fdr #skateboarding #philadelphia #sobervswasted #neverforgettomboyle

Photos by @Zolidelphia

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
