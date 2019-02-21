Elijah Berle’s Signature Vans Shoe

Vans unveils the first-ever signature model for global skate team rider Elijah Berle. Available worldwide now, the Berle Pro introduces WaffleControl, a brand-new Vans Pro Skate innovation delivering next-level support, board control, responsive grip, and built-in cushioning to further push the boundaries of skate progression.

Born and raised in Dogtown, Santa Monica’s Elijah Berle was destined for skateboarding glory. Berle’s all-terrain, slick skate style has graced the covers and pages of the most respected skateboarding magazines. His affinity for keeping things simple is deeply reflected in his new shoe, a timeless silhouette with a few stealthy surprises engineered under the hood.

With three critical tenets at the forefront of its design—support, grip and boardfeel, the Berle Pro packs only the necessary tools for its sole purpose: skateboarding. Introducing Vans’ breakthrough WaffleControl technology, the Berle Pro’s unique parametric waffle sole precisely calibrates the perfect formula of depth within Vans’ iconic diamond pattern to further optimize the superior grip Vans is known for. Efficient in materials and engineered with an anatomical last, the Berle Pro also enhances cushioning with built-in contoured footbeds and cupsole-like support all around.

The Berle Pro’s additional features employ Vans’ proven Duracap-reinforced uppers, new medial gum rubber enhancements on the toe and heel for extended durability, and Vans’ LuxLiner for a snug overall fit.

Completing Elijah’s skate uniform, Vans complements the Berle Pro with his favorite Vintage 20’s Overdye Pocket Tee, woven with Berle’s signature labels and washed in black and yellow for a worn-in look and feel.

Blessed with all-terrain talent and precise control, Elijah Berle’s skates like an American folk hero sent from the future, hellbent on giving everything in the moment. Elijah has built his reputation by charging the heaviest tricks and committing every trip and tour to his fullest. Now, officially added to the lethal Fucking Awesome roster, Elijah’s moving the needle forward, with a nod to skating’s deep roots.

Elijah Berle’s first-ever signature model with Vans will be available worldwide on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Visit Vans.com/berlepro to learn more, and to find an authorized Vans Pro Skate dealer near you.

