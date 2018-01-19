El Cuervo Gallery presents Against The Grain 4 Skateboard Culture Art Show

El Cuervo Gallery presents “Against The Grain 4” a skateboard culture art show on Saturday, February 10th from 6-10pm featuring the art of: 3 Sheets, Mike Bell, Sara Ray, Joon The Goon, Scott Aicher, Mike Strachan, Steve Caballero, Joey Vela, Visible Damage, Skot Pollok, Four Eyes, Bam, Megan Besmirched, Damien King, Travis Haight, Bart Saric, Christine Benjamin, Chris Shary, Ally Burke, Jay Hollopeter, Mayon Hanania, Alpha 6, David Ivar, Bruce Gossett, Lori Herbst, Greg Jacobs, Scotty Roller, Zachary Friedber, Felicia Ann, Chris Dang, Robbie Arias, Billy Daggers, Charles V Bennett, Mxf, Abraham Romero, Bobby Brown, Rev, Clinton Bopp, Mark Waldman and more at El Cuervo Gallery, 417 Main St, El Segundo, California. This unique show is sponsored by Sapporo, Juice Magazine and E-volved Tattoos & Fine Art. Located on Main Street,El Segundo. El Cuervo (translates to The Crow) is an eclectic mixture of art gallery and retail space. Offering everything from fine art originals to a signature line of artist designed apparel, the El Cuervo experience is one like no other.

https://www.facebook.com/ElCuervoArt/

http://elcuervogallery.bigcartel.com/

 

Information

Written by in ART,EVENT,SKATEJanuary 19, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.