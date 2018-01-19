El Cuervo Gallery presents Against The Grain 4 Skateboard Culture Art Show

El Cuervo Gallery presents “Against The Grain 4” a skateboard culture art show on Saturday, February 10th from 6-10pm featuring the art of: 3 Sheets, Mike Bell, Sara Ray, Joon The Goon, Scott Aicher, Mike Strachan, Steve Caballero, Joey Vela, Visible Damage, Skot Pollok, Four Eyes, Bam, Megan Besmirched, Damien King, Travis Haight, Bart Saric, Christine Benjamin, Chris Shary, Ally Burke, Jay Hollopeter, Mayon Hanania, Alpha 6, David Ivar, Bruce Gossett, Lori Herbst, Greg Jacobs, Scotty Roller, Zachary Friedber, Felicia Ann, Chris Dang, Robbie Arias, Billy Daggers, Charles V Bennett, Mxf, Abraham Romero, Bobby Brown, Rev, Clinton Bopp, Mark Waldman and more at El Cuervo Gallery, 417 Main St, El Segundo, California. This unique show is sponsored by Sapporo, Juice Magazine and E-volved Tattoos & Fine Art. Located on Main Street,El Segundo. El Cuervo (translates to The Crow) is an eclectic mixture of art gallery and retail space. Offering everything from fine art originals to a signature line of artist designed apparel, the El Cuervo experience is one like no other.

https://www.facebook.com/ElCuervoArt/

http://elcuervogallery.bigcartel.com/