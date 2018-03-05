Donate Now To Help Finish This Vert Ramp Build in North Florida

Keep vert skating alive and thriving by helping to finish this vert ramp build in North Florida. The goal is to raise the dough needed before Oct 20th when the Florida Vert Series is set to have a contest here at Rick Morgan’s compound. Some of the very best vert skaters in the world will be there, and the event is going to be unreal, but what happens after that is the real magic. The ramp has changed the neighborhood and is need of a new surface. Kona and The Block have both helped so much, but now your help is needed to reach the final goal. The closest backyard vert ramp is 45 minutes away and it’s being taken down.  The vert scene is growing by leaps and bounds and this vert ramp is greatly needed. Please lend a hand and some dough if you can. Thank you in advance. RATTOWN FOREVER

Please donate now at:

https://www.gofundme.com/6yx30c

 

Information

Written by March 5, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.