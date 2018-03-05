Donate Now To Help Finish This Vert Ramp Build in North Florida

Keep vert skating alive and thriving by helping to finish this vert ramp build in North Florida. The goal is to raise the dough needed before Oct 20th when the Florida Vert Series is set to have a contest here at Rick Morgan’s compound. Some of the very best vert skaters in the world will be there, and the event is going to be unreal, but what happens after that is the real magic. The ramp has changed the neighborhood and is need of a new surface. Kona and The Block have both helped so much, but now your help is needed to reach the final goal. The closest backyard vert ramp is 45 minutes away and it’s being taken down. The vert scene is growing by leaps and bounds and this vert ramp is greatly needed. Please lend a hand and some dough if you can. Thank you in advance. RATTOWN FOREVER

Please donate now at:

https://www.gofundme.com/6yx30c