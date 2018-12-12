Don Redondo Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH DON REDONDO. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY PING.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I didn’t hear of surfskate style until the kneeslide era where guys were more “trick” oriented riding pools more like a half-pipe (back and forth – no carves). After that, folks started differentiating between a more flow-oriented approach vs. the robot back and forth trick thing. Before that, there was no reason to call it surf style because all of the best skaters were usually surfers. Look at the old footage of Larry Bertlemann or Buttons ripping a wave side by side with Alva, Adams, Peralta etc. skating the banked playgrounds and pools back in the day – there was a clear connection.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

Pumping and linking multiple walls and moves into one run without pushing while making it look effortless. Totally different from the “tea bag” drop your board, go straight across and do one trick and then promptly pick the board up again. Also, doing frontside grinds where your board is eye level (or above) vs. some stand up thing only to set up your next trick. The “Jay Adams” backside grind where he got so compressed he could lay his hand FLAT on the tile while grinding. And the Steve Olson layback, hand on tiles/trucks grinding – going in with a lot of speed and coming out with even more. Hand and body position would take a full day to explain (watch Dogtown and Z Boys) – just don’t look like an arm waving, butt jack, stinkbug grabbing kook and you will be OK. The Z-Boys, Steve Olson, Hosoi and Chris Miller had the best surf skate style.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

Surfing gave skateboarding the idea that you could pump for speed, get vertical, and do slides (Bertlemann) like cutbacks. Skateboarding injected airs back into surfing (grabs, ollies, alley oops, rotations etc.)

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Flow and style are EVERYTHING!!! I don’t care how “good” you are if you look like a monkey robot kook. That goes for modern trick-oriented surfers who can’t really ride a wave as well.

Don Redondo fully extended layback. Photo © Ping Don Redondo fully extended layback. Photo © Ping

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

