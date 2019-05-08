“Dogtown – The Legend of the Z-Boys” Book Signing in DTLA

The “Dogtown – The Legend of The Z-Boys” book-signing event with C.R. Stecyk III, Glen E. Friedman, Jeff Ho, and Z-Boys: Tony Alva, Jim Muir, Nathan Pratt, Paul Constantineau, and Peggy Oki, also featured guest appearances by Shogo Kubo’s son, Shota, and Jay Adams’ daughter, Venice. This rare gathering also became an impromptu pre-celebration for Venice Adams 13th birthday. It was a Z-Boys family reunion of epic proportions at Salman Agah’s Pizzanista in downtown Los Angeles on May 1, 2019, complete with drop ins by Jesse Martinez, Ben Harper, Christian Hosoi, Marty Grimes, Sal Barbier, Laura Thornhill-Caswell, Lincoln O’Barry and, Cris Dawson, who was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame the very next night. Congrats to Stecyk and Friedman and all the Z-Boys!

DOGTOWN: THE LEGEND OF THE Z-BOYS BY C.R. STECYK III AND GLEN E. FRIEDMAN is due to be released on July 1, 2019 through Akashic Books. You can pre-order your copy here. Friedman has put serious work into making this new expanded edition of the Dogtown book bigger and better and it has more in it than ever, with incredible redesign and a surprise or two for you.

DogTown: The Legend of the Z-Boys Description:

In the early 1970s, the sport of skateboarding had so waned from its popularity in the 1960s that it was virtually nonexistent. In the DogTown area of west Los Angeles, a group of young surfers known as the Zephyr Team (Z-Boys) was experimenting with new and radical moves and styles in the water, which they translated to the street. When competition skateboarding returned in 1975, the Z-Boys turned the skating world on its head. DogTown: The Legend of the Z-Boys is a truly fascinating case study of how an underground sport ascended in the world. These are the stories and images of a time that not only inspired a generation but changed the face of the sport forever.

This volume has been described as “the DogTown textbook” and an indispensable companion piece to the Sony Pictures Classics film Dogtown and Z-Boys. Now spanning 1975–1985 and beyond, the first section of the book includes the best of the DogTown articles written and photographed by C.R. Stecyk III as they originally appeared in SkateBoarder Magazine. The second half compiles hundreds of skate images from the archives of Glen E. Friedman—many of which appear in the movie. (Stecyk and Friedman acted as executive producers and advisors for the film.)

The new edition of this iconic skateboarding book includes additional never-before-seen Glen E. Friedman photos and new C.R. Stecyk III postscript. Pre-order now at http://www.akashicbooks.com/catalog/dogtown/

“Dogtown – The Legend of the Z-Boys” New Expanded Edition Book Cover. Available from Akashic Books at

Tony Alva autographs were a hot commodity for fans of all ages. Photo by Dan Levy

Glen E. Friedman, Jeff Ho and Jim Muir. Photo by Dan Levy

Jay Adams’ daughter, Venice, and Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

“Dogtown – The Legend of The Z-Boys” Book Creators: Glen E. Friedman and C.R. Steyck III. Photo by Dan Levy

Shogo Kubo’s son, Shota, and Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

Custom pizza boxes in honor of Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony “MadDog” Alva and Salman Agah, owner of Pizzanista. Photo by Dan Levy

Custom pizza boxes in honor of Peggy Oki. Photo by Dan Levy

Shogo Kubo’s son, Shota Kubo, and Peggy Oki. Photo by Dan Levy

Nathan Pratt and Cris Dawson. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeff Ho, Venice Adams and Shota Kubo. Photo by Dan Levy

Jim Muir, Nathan Pratt and Cris Dawson. Photo by Dan Levy

Pizzanista packed wall to wall. Photo by Dan Levy

Salman Agah with the new Dogtown books. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Alva and Salman Agah. Photo by Dan Levy

Z-Girl, Peggy Oki, and Lincoln O’Barry, founder of the Dolphin Project. Photo by Dan Levy

Venice Adams and Shota Kubo. Photo by Dan Levy

Shepard Fairey and Jim “RedDog” Muir and Nathan Pratt. Photo by Dan Levy

Salman Agah and Glen E. Friedman. Photo by Dan Levy

Salman Agah with the Tony Alva custom pizza box. Photo by Dan Levy

Salman Agah’s Pizzanista. Photo by Dan Levy

Paul Constantineau and Arthur Lake custom pizza box. Photo by Dan Levy

Venice Adams. Photo by Dan Levy

Venice Adams, Tony Alva and Robert Vargas. Photo by Dan Levy

Alisha, Venice, Villyn and TA. Photo by Dan Levy

Laura Thornhil-Caswel and Marty Grimes cameos. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Alva and Dogtown familia. Photo by Dan Levy

Custom pizza boxes in tribute to the Z-Boys. Photo by Dan Levy

Paul Constantineau lurking to the left. Photo by Dan Levy

Salman Agah and Venice Adams. Photo by Dan Levy

Laura Thornhill-Caswell and Paul Constantineau. Photo by Dan Levy

Glen E. Friedman, Venice Adams and Villyn and Alisha. Photo by Dan Levy

Maria Minelli, Alisha, Glen E. Friedman, Venice and Villyn. Photo by Dan Levy

Glen E. Friedman, Maria Minelli, Salman Agah, Venice Adams, Villan, Jeff Ho and Alisha. Photo by Dan Levy

Venice Adams pre-celebrates her 13th birthday. Photo by Dan Levy

Dan Levy and Kelli Koller. Photo by Dan Levy

RobDog made his way from the Westside for the party. Photo by Dan Levy

Jesse Martinez, Tom “Wally” Inouye, Christian Hosoi and Venice Adams. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Hosoi, Big Island Mike, Jesse Martinez and Robert Vargas. Photo by Dan Levy

Jesse Martinez, Glen E. Friedman and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

Salman Agah, Christian Hosoi and Robert Vargas. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Hosoi, Salman Agah and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeff Ho and Ben Harper. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeff Ho, Dan Levy, Adam Keely, and Ben Harper. Photo by Dan Levy

Ben Harper and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Adam Keely, Jeff Ho, Ben Harper and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Marty Grimes, Jeff Ho, Salman Agah, Ben Harper, Christian Hosoi and Jesse Martinez. Photo by Dan Levy

Glen E. Vegan, the new signature pizza in honor of GEF.

Jeff Ho, Glen E. Friedman, Marty Grimes, Christian Hosoi, Jesse Martinez, Ben Harper and Venice Adams. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeff Ho, Glen E. Friedman, Marty Grimes, Christian Hosoi, Jesse Martinez, Ben Harper and Venice Adams and Tom “Wally” Inouye. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Hosoi, Jeff Ho, Salman Agah, Glen E. Friedman and Ben Harper. Photo by Dan Levy

Jim Muir custom pizza box. Photo by Dan Levy

Alisha and Venice Adams and Glen E. Friedman. Photo by Dan Levy

Sal Barbier and Salman Agah. Photo by Dan Levy

Dogtown – The Legend of the Z-Boys book inside front cover.

