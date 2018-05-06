Dew Tour Adds Women’s Skateboard Street and Park Competitions

This year’s Dew Tour event is going to be insane! I’m personally hyped because this year the Dew Tour will not only include the best of the best male skaters, but the Dew Tour has also added women’s skateboarding street and park competitions. The female skate scene is exploding and it’s awesome that the Dew Tour recognizes these amazing skaters for the work and sweat they put in. I’m also eager to see the reveal of the street and park courses. Dew has always practiced a full-send attitude when it comes to designing and constructing innovative and radical ramps, bowls, stair sets, rails and crazy original obstacles. I’m stoked on the Dew Tour and can’t wait to be there to witness skate history in the making! Hope to see you there, June 28 – July 1, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Get your tickets and let’s get it!!!

- Words by @ChrisClicksDigital

PRESS RELEASE:

The annual Dew Tour, presented by MOUNTAIN DEW(R) and produced by TEN: The Enthusiast Network, has added women’s individual pro Skateboard Park and Skateboard Street competitions to this year’s summer event in Long Beach, Calif.

Dew Tour’s groundbreaking summer event is a FREE four-day celebration of skateboarding competition, culture and creators featuring newly designed Street and Park courses with individual and Team Challenge competitions, an interactive partner village and festival, art and film features, local food and drink vendors and a huge public skate park. The event will take place June 28 – July 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center and Rainbow Park Lagoon and is open to the public for all ages. Dew Tour will be televised nationally on NBC and live-streamed on Facebook Live, Periscope and other platforms.

“Since The Enthusiast Network began producing Dew Tour in 2016, we’ve been building to add women’s skateboarding competitions,” said Adam Cozens, VP and General Manager of Dew Tour. “We are extremely happy to showcase the world’s best female skaters this year at Dew Tour with the help of global streaming platforms and NBC TV broadcast.”

Dew Tour has partnered with Women’s Skateboarding Alliance (WSA) which will serve as the event’s sport organizer. WSA is a global management and consulting agency dedicated to authentically representing the voice of women’s skateboarding. With its expertise, Dew Tour will feature eight of the world’s best female skateboarders in Street and Park competitions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Women’s Street and Park competitions will run in finals format. For Park, each skater will take four runs, with a 45-second maximum run time. For Street, each skater will take three runs, with a 60-second maximum run time. In both competitions, the best one run counts.

“With participation and progression in women’s skateboarding at an all-time high, the timing couldn’t be better for integrating women into this year’s Dew Tour program,” said Mimi Knoop, WSA Founder and President. “WSA is thrilled to partner with such an iconic event property, and we look forward to working together to foster the development of these emerging athletes.”

“I’m really looking forward to Dew Tour adding the women’s competitions,” said park skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos (USA). “It will be great to have it in Long Beach as well; it will be local for most of the skaters and rad for the community.”

Dew Tour has synchronized dates in Summer 2018 with Agenda, action sports’ most diverse and creative fashion trade show and festival to create “the ultimate action sports weekend” in Long Beach, Calif. Details on the schedule and tickets for Agenda’s consumer day on Saturday, June 30 can be found at AgendaFest.co.

Full details on Dew Tour competition and event schedule can be found at DewTour.com or via the Dew Tour app.

About Dew Tour

Dew Tour is an innovative contest series and content platform that brings together the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands and fans in a celebration of creativity and style.

In 2016, TEN: The Enthusiast Network became the official strategic partner to lead content production, execution and event staging for the Dew Tour. Working in close collaboration with TEN’s core action sports media brands and in partnership with MOUNTAIN DEW®, Dew Tour continues to progress events and content, bringing millions of action sports fans engaging stories and experiences across digital and broadcast mediums. In addition to Dewtour.com and TEN’s digital network, Dew Tour summer and winter events are telecast on NBC.

About Women’s Skateboarding Alliance

Women’s Skateboarding Alliance (WSA), is a global management and consulting agency dedicated to authentically representing the voice of women’s skateboarding. From X Games medalists to TedX speakers, WSA’s leadership team provides specialized consulting and marketing services to event-based clients, corporate sponsors, and NGOs. WSA is the premiere female skateboarding sport organizer in the world, and operates in conjunction with its nonprofit division, Action Sports Alliance (the Alliance). Over the last decade, the Alliance and WSA have produced the biggest women’s skateboarding events in the world including X Games and Street League Skateboarding, among others. WSA also provides consulting and marketing strategies, brand development, and talent sourcing for television, film, and commercials creating an authentic connection from female skateboarders to the board room. For more information, visit womensskateboardingalliance.com and follow @thealliance_wsa.

About TEN: Sports & Entertainment Group

TEN: Sports & Entertainment is the world’s premier network of enthusiast brands in the action/outdoor market, featuring leading brands such as Adventure Sports Network, Dew Tour, Surfer, Powder, TransWorld Skateboarding, and TransWorld Snowboarding. With 13 brands reaching more than 38 million enthusiasts monthly, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.