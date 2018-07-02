Dew Tour 2018 Long Beach Skateboarding Competition Results

Day 1: Dew Tour Long Beach – Am Park Finals

Day 1: Dew Tour Am Street Final

Day 2: Dew Tour Men’s Pro Park + Pro Street Qualifiers and Boost Mobile Switch Jam

Day 3: Dew Tour Women’s Pro Street Final, Love & Guts Jam, Team Challenge Finals

Day 4: Dew Tour Women’s Pro Park Final, Love & Guts Jam, Mens Pro Street and Park Finals

Wednesday, June 27:

Am Park and Am Street Practice.

Henry Gartland. Photo by Luis Ferra Henry Gartland. Photo by Luis Ferra

Men’s Skateboard Park Practice

Pedro Barros. Photo by Durso Pedro Barros. Photo by Durso

Cory Juneau – Photo by Durso Cory Juneau – Photo by Durso

Heimana Reynolds – Photo by Strand Heimana Reynolds – Photo by Strand

Men’s Skateboard Street Practice

Alec Majerus. Photo by Strand Alec Majerus. Photo by Strand

Alex Midler. Photo by Durso Alex Midler. Photo by Durso

Curren Caples. Photo by Durso Curren Caples. Photo by Durso

Felipe Gustavo. Photo by Durso Felipe Gustavo. Photo by Durso

Kevin Hoefler. Photo by Luis Ferra Kevin Hoefler. Photo by Luis Ferra

Manny Santiago. Photo by Durso Manny Santiago. Photo by Durso

Marcos Montoya. Photo by Durso Marcos Montoya. Photo by Durso

Maurio McCoy. Photo by Luis Ferra Maurio McCoy. Photo by Luis Ferra

Ryan Descenzo. Photo by Luis Ferra Ryan Descenzo. Photo by Luis Ferra

Tommy Fynn. Photo by Durso Tommy Fynn. Photo by Durso

Tyson Bowebank. Photo by Durso Tyson Bowebank. Photo by Durso

Zion Wright. Photo by Luis Ferra Zion Wright. Photo by Luis Ferra

Women’s Skateboard Park Practice

Jordyn Barratt. Photo by Luis Ferra Jordyn Barratt. Photo by Luis Ferra

Bryce Wettstein. Photo by Durso Bryce Wettstein. Photo by Durso

Hanna Zanzi. Photo by Durso Hanna Zanzi. Photo by Durso

Poppy Olsen. Photo by Durso Poppy Olsen. Photo by Durso

Women’s Skateboard Street Practice

Candy Jacobs. Photo by Durso Candy Jacobs. Photo by Durso

Julia Brueckler. Photo by Durso Julia Brueckler. Photo by Durso

Mariah Duran. Photo by Durso Mariah Duran. Photo by Durso

Thursday, June 28:

Am Park Finals.

Gavin Bottger. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Gavin Bottger. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Leandre Sanders. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Leandre Sanders. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Josh Dirksen. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Josh Dirksen. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Kiko Francisco. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Kiko Francisco. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Tyson Zane. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Tyson Zane. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Toby Ryan. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Toby Ryan. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Kiko Francisco. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Kiko Francisco. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Josh Dirksen. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Josh Dirksen. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Tate Carew. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Tate Carew. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Leandre Sanders. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Leandre Sanders. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Keegan Palmer and Gavin Bottger. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Keegan Palmer and Gavin Bottger. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Gavin Bottger. Photo by Durso Gavin Bottger. Photo by Durso

Gavin Bottger and Jordan Maxham. Photo by Durso Gavin Bottger and Jordan Maxham. Photo by Durso

Am Finals Podium – 1st Gavin Bottger, 2nd Tate Carew, 3rd Liam Pace. Photo by Ortiz Am Finals Podium – 1st Gavin Bottger, 2nd Tate Carew, 3rd Liam Pace. Photo by Ortiz

Love and Guts Jam Session.

Christian Hosoi. Photo by MRZ. Christian Hosoi. Photo by MRZ.

Love and Guts Art Show.

Christian Hosoi. Christian Hosoi.

C.R. Stecyk III. C.R. Stecyk III.

Lance Mountain. Lance Mountain.

Pat Ngoho. Pat Ngoho.

Steve Caballero and next gen. Photo by Durso Steve Caballero and next gen. Photo by Durso

Pro Men’s Park Practice.

Cory Juneau. Photo by Alex Saxon Cory Juneau. Photo by Alex Saxon

Danny Leon. Photo by Alex Saxon Danny Leon. Photo by Alex Saxon

Jack Fardell. Photo by Strand Jack Fardell. Photo by Strand

Jagger Eaton. Photo by Alex Saxon Jagger Eaton. Photo by Alex Saxon

Luiz Francisco. Photo by Alex Saxon Luiz Francisco. Photo by Alex Saxon

Pedro Barros. Photo by Strand Pedro Barros. Photo by Strand

Pro Men’s Street Practice.

Alec Majerus. Photo by Durso Alec Majerus. Photo by Durso

Alex Midler. Photo by Durso Alex Midler. Photo by Durso

Chase Webb. Photo by Durso Chase Webb. Photo by Durso

Chris Joslin. Photo by Durso Chris Joslin. Photo by Durso

Dave Bachinsky. Photo by Durso Dave Bachinsky. Photo by Durso

Micky Papa. Photo by Durso Micky Papa. Photo by Durso

Friday, June 29:

Pro Men’s Park Qualifiers.

Alex Sorgente. Photo by Alex Saxon Alex Sorgente. Photo by Alex Saxon

Clay Kreiner. Photo by Durso Clay Kreiner. Photo by Durso

Cory Juneau. Photo by Durso Cory Juneau. Photo by Durso

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Alex Saxon Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Alex Saxon

Keegan Palmer. Photo by Durso Keegan Palmer. Photo by Durso

Luiz Francisco. Photo by Durso Luiz Francisco. Photo by Durso

Keegan Palmer. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Keegan Palmer. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Greyson Fletcher. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Greyson Fletcher. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Willy Lara. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Willy Lara. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Clay Kreiner. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Clay Kreiner. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Heimana Reynolds. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Danny Leon. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Danny Leon. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Eric Winkowski. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric Winkowski. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Murilo Peres. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Murilo Peres. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Greyson Fletcher and Cory Juneau. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Greyson Fletcher and Cory Juneau. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Christian Hosoi and Pat Ngoho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Christian Hosoi and Pat Ngoho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jack Fardell. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jack Fardell. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Kevin Kowalski. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Kevin Kowalski. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Willy Lara. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Willy Lara. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Ivan Federico. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Ivan Federico. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Alex Sorgente. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Alex Sorgente. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Pro Men’s Street Qualifiers.

Chase Webb. Photo by Durso Chase Webb. Photo by Durso

Chaz Ortiz. Photo by Strand Chaz Ortiz. Photo by Strand

Jagger Eaton. Photo by Durso Jagger Eaton. Photo by Durso

Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Strand Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Strand

Micky Papa. Photo by Durso Micky Papa. Photo by Durso

Ryan Decenzo. Photo by Durso Ryan Decenzo. Photo by Durso

Vincent Milou. Photo by Durso Vincent Milou. Photo by Durso

Yoto Horigome. Photo by Durso Yoto Horigome. Photo by Durso

Boost Mobile Switch Jam.

Carlos Ribero. Photo by Luis Ferra Carlos Ribero. Photo by Luis Ferra

Chase Webb. Photo by Durso Chase Webb. Photo by Durso

Dashawn Jordan. Photo by Durso Dashawn Jordan. Photo by Durso

Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Durso Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Durso

Manny Santiago. Photo by Durso Manny Santiago. Photo by Durso

Micky Papa. Photo by Durso Micky Papa. Photo by Durso

TJ Rogers. Photo by Durso TJ Rogers. Photo by Durso

Carlos Ribeiro Award. Photo by Durso Carlos Ribeiro Award. Photo by Durso

Girls Am Park Practice.

Bella Kensworthy. Photo by Alex Saxon Bella Kensworthy. Photo by Alex Saxon

Camila Borges. Photo by Alex Saxon Camila Borges. Photo by Alex Saxon

Jordan Santana. Photo by Alex Saxon Jordan Santana. Photo by Alex Saxon

Karen Muto. Photo by Alex Saxon Karen Muto. Photo by Alex Saxon

Susie Heath. Photo by Alex Saxon Susie Heath. Photo by Alex Saxon

Saturday, June 30:

Girls Amateur Park Finals:

Bella Kenworthy. Photo by MRZ Bella Kenworthy. Photo by MRZ

Jordan Santana. Photo by MRZ Jordan Santana. Photo by MRZ

Susie Heath. Photo by MRZ Susie Heath. Photo by MRZ

Team Challenge Finals:

Chris Joslin. Gap Finals. Photo by Strand Chris Joslin. Gap Finals. Photo by Strand

Felipe Gustavo. Team Challenge Tech. Photo by Durso Felipe Gustavo. Team Challenge Tech. Photo by Durso

Keegan Palmer. Team Park Finals. Photo by Strand Keegan Palmer. Team Park Finals. Photo by Strand

Bam Margera, Camp Schillereff, Johnee Schillereff, Chad Muska. Bam Margera, Camp Schillereff, Johnee Schillereff, Chad Muska.

Alex Sorgente. Team Park Finals. Photo by Strand Alex Sorgente. Team Park Finals. Photo by Strand

Mason Silva. Gap Team Challenge. Photo by Alex Saxon. Mason Silva. Gap Team Challenge. Photo by Alex Saxon.

Micky Papa. Team Challenge. Photo by Luis Ferra Micky Papa. Team Challenge. Photo by Luis Ferra

TJ Rogers. Team Challenge. Photo by Luis Ferra. TJ Rogers. Team Challenge. Photo by Luis Ferra.

Micky Papa. Team Challenge Rail. Photo by Luis Ferra Micky Papa. Team Challenge Rail. Photo by Luis Ferra

TJ Rogers. Team Challenge Tech. Photo by Luis Ferra. TJ Rogers. Team Challenge Tech. Photo by Luis Ferra.

Trey Wood. Blind Team Park Challenge. Photo by MRZ Trey Wood. Blind Team Park Challenge. Photo by MRZ

Yuto Horigome. Team Challenge Gap. Photo by Alex Saxon. Yuto Horigome. Team Challenge Gap. Photo by Alex Saxon.

Women’s Street Finals:

Alexis Sablone. Photo by Strand Alexis Sablone. Photo by Strand

Aori Nishimura. Photo by Durso Aori Nishimura. Photo by Durso

Candy Jacobs. Photo by Durso Candy Jacobs. Photo by Durso

Women’s Street Finals. Photo by Strand Women’s Street Finals. Photo by Strand

Jenn Soto. Photo by Durso Jenn Soto. Photo by Durso

Leticia Bufoni. Photo by Strand Leticia Bufoni. Photo by Strand

Mariah Duran. Photo by Durso Mariah Duran. Photo by Durso

Pamela Rosa. Photo by Durso Pamela Rosa. Photo by Durso

Samarria Brevard. Photo by Durso Samarria Brevard. Photo by Durso

Women’s Street Pro Podium – 1st – Pamela Rosa, 2nd – Jenn Soto and 3rd – Alexis Sablone. Photo by Ortiz Women’s Street Pro Podium – 1st – Pamela Rosa, 2nd – Jenn Soto and 3rd – Alexis Sablone. Photo by Ortiz

Sunday, July 1:

Men’s Pro Park Finals:

Clay Kreiner. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Clay Kreiner. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Luiz Francisco. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Luiz Francisco. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Keegan Palmer. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Keegan Palmer. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Heimana Reynolds. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Men’s Pro Park Podium – 1st – Cory Juneau, 2nd – Oskar Rozenberg and 3rd – Tristan Rennie. Photo by Ortiz Men’s Pro Park Podium – 1st – Cory Juneau, 2nd – Oskar Rozenberg and 3rd – Tristan Rennie. Photo by Ortiz

Men’s Pro Street Finals:

Chase Webb. Photo by Durso Chase Webb. Photo by Durso

Chaz Ortiz. Photo by Strand Chaz Ortiz. Photo by Strand

Dashawn Jordan. Photo by Strand Dashawn Jordan. Photo by Strand

Jagger Eaton. Photo by Strand Jagger Eaton. Photo by Strand

Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Durso Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Durso

Ryan Decenzo. Photo by Durso Ryan Decenzo. Photo by Durso

Vincent Milou. Photo by Durso Vincent Milou. Photo by Durso

Yuto Horigome. Photo by Durso Yuto Horigome. Photo by Durso

Pro Men’s Street Podium – 1st – Yuto Horigome, 2nd – Jagger Eaton, 3rd- Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Ortiz Pro Men’s Street Podium – 1st – Yuto Horigome, 2nd – Jagger Eaton, 3rd- Kelvin Hoefler. Photo by Ortiz

Yuto Horigome signs autographs. Photo by Strand Yuto Horigome signs autographs. Photo by Strand

Women’s Pro Park Finals

Women’s Pro Park Finals. 1. Nicole Hause, 2 – Bryce Wettstein, 3 – Jordyn Barratt. Photo by Ortiz Women’s Pro Park Finals. 1. Nicole Hause, 2 – Bryce Wettstein, 3 – Jordyn Barratt. Photo by Ortiz

DEW TOUR MEN’S PRO PARK AND STREET QUALIFIERS| RENNIE AND HORIGOME TAKE TOP SPOTS

The second day of the 2018 Dew Tour Skateboard Competition and Festival presented by Mountain Dew® and TEN: The Enthusiast Network was action-packed in the heart of Long Beach, Calif. Today’s highlight included 50 of the world’s top male skaters battling on the Pro Street and Pro Park Qualifiers for their chance to earn a spot in Sunday’s finals.

With 25 pro skaters in the field, only eight made the cut after rounds of heats on the one-of-a-kind park course. Rialto, Calif. native Tristan Rennie (USA) held on to the highest score of the day, an 89.00, and heads into this weekend’s finals as the one to beat. Australian Keegan Palmer came in just a point shy of Rennie with an 88.00 and Hawaii native Heimana Reynolds, rounded out the top three with an 87.33.

Another 25 skaters battled it out in the Men’s Pro Street Qualifiers. Last year’s third place winner Yuto Horigome (JPN) locked in the first position with a 91.00. Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler (BRA) came in just a few points behind with an 88.66, and Chicago native Chaz Ortiz closed out the top three with an 88.33.

The Boost Mobile Switch Jam also went down today with 10 pros doing their best to skate switch, or with the opposite foot they usually lead with, for a chance at cash on hand and a Dew Tour prize purse. Ten skaters collected cash as they landed tricks during the thirty-minute jam on the street course. Carlos Ribeiro (BRA) was awarded the best trick winner of the jam with a switch flip back tail and a Dew Tour trophy to prove it.

Yesterday, 21 amateur men’s skaters total took to the park and street courses for a chance at the Dew Tour title and a chance to compete in the Pro qualifying events in their respective fields. Gavin Bottger of Oceanside, Calif., impressively held onto his first run score of an 87.66, which was enough to come in points ahead of the pack to be crowned Dew Tour Am Park champion.

During the three-run Am Street Final, Mountain Dew athlete Chris Colbourn (USA) also held on to his first run score of an 85.33 throughout the event. Colbourn heads back to his home state of Vermont as the Dew Tour Am Street title.

Dew Tour is held outdoors at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif. through July 1 and is FREE and open to the public. VIP Tickets are available for purchase at DewTour.com. Tomorrow, the much-anticipated first-ever girl’s Amateur Skate competition will be held at 10 a.m. PT, followed by the Women’s Pro Street Finals at 12:30 p.m. PST and Dew Tour’s signature Team Challenge competition at 2:30 p.m. PST.

The entire Dew Tour is streaming live on DewTour.com, which also has exclusive stories and videos from the event. Download the free Dew Tour App, ​and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube @DewTour for live updates throughout the weekend as well.

ROSA WINS THE DEW TOUR WOMEN’S PRO STREET FINALS AND BLIND THREE-PEATS IN TEAM CHALLENGE

June 30, 2018 (Long Beach, Calif.) — With clear blue skies and a light ocean breeze, day three of the 2018 Dew Tour presented by Mountain Dew® and TEN: The Enthusiast Network featured the ladies once again on the big stage in Women’s Pro Street, while the best teams in skateboarding came out to put on a show for the crowd at the Team Challenge. This is the first year that women’s professional and amateur disciplines were included at Dew Tour since being in Long Beach, Calif.

The ladies shone this afternoon during the Women’s Pro Street event. Eight women from around the world came together to compete in Long Beach for their shot at the Dew Tour Women’s Pro Street Title. Pamela Rosa (BRA) skated the course very much as a seasoned pro, with her winning run consisting of a lipslide down the big rail, switch boardslide, crooked grind, feeble, backside lipslide and a boardslide on the kinked rail.

“It’s my first time here and I’m so happy to be able to do this for my family,” said Rosa getting emotional. “I am so grateful to win my first Dew Tour and get to skate with all of these amazing girls.”

Jenn Soto (USA), came in just a few points behind with a score of a 79.66 while Alexis Sablone (USA), took home third with 78.66 points.

Later in the afternoon, Dew Tour’s signature Team Challenge event got underway. While most skateboarders generally compete against one another at events, the Team Challenge is a chance for them to compete as a group. Teams are placed together based on their board sponsor, with each member being chosen for their expertise and assigned to a specific zone of the course, which included Park, Tech, Rails and Gap. Every team also has a team captain who acts as a coach and motivator throughout the event.

Six endemic teams took to the course, including Girl, Primitive, Plan B, Element, Flip and Blind. Blind came into this year’s event fighting for a three-peat. It was a closer contest than in previous years, but after the fourth and final section (Gaps), Team Blind was named the best team in skateboarding once again, scoring a 318.33 out of possible 400.00.

With Yuto Horigome (JPN) on Gaps, Micky Papa (CAN) on Rails, TJ Rogers (CAN) on Tech and Trey Wood (USA) in the Park, Team Blind reclaimed their title less a half a point from Element.

“This is one of the most fun contests,” said Papa, who also took the individual win in the rails section. “It takes some of the pressure off of you and it’s so great to take the win once again with my team.”

“There really isn’t so much a formula as it is just being in it,” said Blind Team Captain Bill Weiss. “It was super close the entire time so I never thought ‘we got this’ but these guys just do what they usually do and I’m pumped we were able to pull it off.”

Element cruised away with second place honors scoring a total of 317.66 points. Plan B finished third with a total score of a 317.32.

This morning, the Girls Who Ride (G.W.R.) Am Girls Park contest by Nikita X Exposure showcased the talents of energetic up-and-comers. Bella Kenworthy (USA) took top honors with Jordan Santana (USA) in second and Susie Heath (USA) finishing third.

DEW TOUR MEN’S PRO PARK AND STREET FINALS: JUNEAU AND HORIGOME WIN;

HAUSE CROWNED DEW TOUR WOMEN’S PRO PARK CHAMP

With idyllic California weather, the final day of the summer 2018 Dew Tour presented by Mountain Dew® and TEN: The Enthusiast Network featured the Women’s Pro Park finals, Men’s Pro Street Finals and Men’s Pro Park finals that closed out the four-day competition and festival in Long Beach, Calif.

The inaugural Women’s Pro Park Finals highlighted eight of the world’s best skateboarders going for their chance at the coveted Dew Tour title. Coming into the fourth and final run, the battle was fierce. Nicole Hause (USA), who wasn’t a podium contender after the third run, came back to wow the crowd with a frontside air, Cab nose grind, hand plant and an alley oop backside ollie. She scored an 89.33 out of 100.00 to securely earn the top spot.

“It feels crazy,” said Hause. “I just got that line down this morning and I was feeling the pressure going into my last run because I knew it was now or never. I’m so happy I landed it!”

Finishing second was Bryce Wettstein (USA) with an 86.33 and Jordyn Barratt (USA) in third with an 80.33, who also won the Zumiez Destroyer Award.

Men’s Pro Street was next with Kelvin Hoefler (BRA) looking to reclaim his title from 2017. While Hoefler came close, it was first place qualifier Yuto Horigome (JPN) who went home today with his first Dew Tour title. After a fall on his first run, Horigome came back with a vengeance, scoring a 91.00 on his second run including a nollie 360, board slide, backside 360, 360 flip, ollie 270 switch backside lip slide and a big spin frontside board slide.

“I was having so much fun on this course,” said Horigome. “It took the pressure off to win with my second run, but I was still trying to beat my score on my last run to see if I could land what I wanted to.”

Coming in second was Jagger Eaton (USA) with an 88.69 and Kelvin Hoefler (BRA) finishing third with an 88.00.

The Men’s Pro Park finals concluded the four-day Dew Tour with a dynamic contest that won’t be forgotten in the skateboard world. During the 40-minute heat, defending champion Cory Juneau (USA) claimed his back-to-back title, holding onto his second run score of a 93.33. Juneau’s bag of tricks included a frontside flip, gap to back spin, frontside bluntside, backside noseblunt revert, back lipslide, one-footed ollie, backside 360 ollie, fake nose grind.

“Everyone was skating super good and was so fired up,” said Juneau. “I did not expect to win again, but I was feeling good after my run and it all worked out.”

Second place honors went to first-time Dew Tour skater Oskar Rozenberg (SWE), who scored a 91.00 and also also took the Zumiez Destroyer Award. Tristan Rennie (USA) ended in third with a 90.00.

Men’s Pro Park Finals

Men’s Pro Street Finals

Women’s Pro Street Finals

Women’s Pro Park Finals

Am Park Finals

Am Street Finals

OVERALL – Team Competitions

SKATEBOARDING – Park

SKATEBOARDING – Tech

SKATEBOARDING – Rails

SKATEBOARDING – Gaps

Dew Tour is known for its world-class action sports competitions in both summer and winter, and for most, the event is watched on television or via livestream. Those who have the chance to attend the free events in person have the opportunity to enjoy the variety of fun activations at the event in addition to watching their heroes compete. Visitors to Dew Tour will experience live art competitions, local artist furniture creations, skateboard art, teaching programs for local students and much more. The entire Dew Tour is FREE and open to the public, June 28 – July 1 and is located outdoors at the Long Beach Convention Center.

“One of our main goals at Dew Tour is to integrate the local community as much as we can – makers, creators, drivers of the local culture – that makes Long Beach what it is,” explained Scott Seiver, Dew Tour art director. “While the competition and athletes are the heart and soul of Dew Tour, we also celebrate the culture and creators that bring life to the sport and this event, commissioning artists to partner with Dew Tour in various on-site mediums. We strive to include as much of the local community as we can; not only to give back, but to truly showcase their knowledge and love for their city. In more ways than one, the community gives back to Dew Tour just as much as we do them.”

Los Angeles-based artist and painter Luke Pelletier’s artwork is prominently featured in this year’s Dew Tour Long Beach logo, venue signage and branding, as well as within most of the 2018 Dew Tour merchandise and at Mountain Dew’s Creators Lab. Pelletier, who has always been surrounded by skate culture, is heavily influenced by the seasonal economies and the multi-level relationships between tourists and locals. Much of Pelletier’s art blurs the lines between celebrating and condemning a culture that agrees to be taken advantage of while equally taking advantage of other cultures. His work is filled with personal anecdotes, dark humor, both dualities and contradictions.

Secret Walls is the world’s largest live art event where artists battle against each other in a dramatic, timed contest of artistic skill. This timed event features one white wall per team and nothing else except black markers or acrylic paint. For 12 years, Secret Walls has traveled the world staging these beautiful illustration battles to the delight of the crowd, who at the end of the 90-minute competition, decides the winner. The Secret Walls event will be held on Friday, June 29 at 5 pm.

Dew Tour Future Innovators is a STEAM based program – which uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math as access points for teaching students. The program was created last year in collaboration with Long Beach Unified School District, which brings approximately 250 high school students from the district to Dew Tour for exclusive access to speakers, athletes and the venue itself. This year’s Future Innovators day will be held Thursday, June 28 before the venue opens to the public.

Part of the student’s morning will include School Walls, which follows the same rules as its parent competition Secret Walls, yet aims to nurture the talents of school students. Members of the Secret Walls team encourage students to illustrate and inform them about the negative impact of graffiti and vandalism. They will see that Secret Walls competitions extract the same elements and thrills that wall-taggers or train-bombers seek, but placed instead in a spectated, legal space. Students will also learn choreographed street dancing led by renowned Long Beach dance instructor Steve “Zulu Gremlin” Roybal of Homeland Cultural Center.

For the second consecutive year, Long Beach artist Eric Trine and his business Amigo Modern will design, build and furnish the Dew Tour livestream on-air host set. Additionally, the Amigo Modern team will create and build an entire outdoor lounge area, including colorful custom tables, chairs and couches. The lounge area will be open at Dew Tour on the Green located in the Rainbow Lagoon.

In 2005, legendary skateboarders Pat Ngoho, Lance Mountain and Steve Olson started an art show series called Love + Guts. The Love + Guts art show symbolizes the parallel between skateboarding and art and will be featured at Dew Tour throughout the weekend. Additionally, a group of eight legends will skate in two Love + Guts jam sessions on the Park Course on Saturday, June 30 at 2pm and Sunday, July 1 at 1:15 pm with fan meet and greets taking place before each jam session. Skaters include Ngoho, Mountain, Olson, Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Long Beach business owner Salman Agah (owner of Pizzanista) and Craig Stecyk III.

This year, Dew Tour title sponsor Mountain Dew and skate lifestyle brand LAKAI worked with artist and designer Pawel Swanski to create a unique streetwear capsule collection that will be released at Dew Tour and Agenda in Long Beach and will be available for purchase at specialty lifestyle and image skate accounts nationwide mid-July. The collection includes footwear, tees and hats and will be featured on site at both locations where consumers will be able to purchase a limited quantity of select items. Swanksi, who utilizes his strong connection to art, music and skateboarding to create eye-grabbing original pieces, will be live painting at the Lakai booth at Dew Tour on Friday, June 29.

