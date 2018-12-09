Dennis Martinez Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH DENNIS MARTINEZ. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY JIM GOODRICH.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

It was around the year of 1974.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

SurfSkate style is flowing low style. So many guys have SurfSkate style: Larry Bertlemann, Jay Adams, Stacy Peralta, Gregg Weaver, Darren Ho, Roy Jamieson, Wentzle Ruml IV, Paul Constantineau, Bobby Piercy, Steve Olson, Christian Hosoi, Dave Hackett, Doug “Pineapple” Saladino, Doug Marker, Steve Cathey, Henry Hester, Wally Inouye, Jerry Valdez, Brad Bowman, Jay Smith, Tony Alva, Chris Owens and Gary Owens.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

Surfing kicked off skateboarding and gave us the style, but skateboarding excelled and the tricks from skateboarding transcended to surfing. Surfing also influenced snowboarding as well, but skateboarding brought the excitement of tricks.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

To many, probably not. I saw, even back in my days, the robotic/mechanical moves starting to evolve, but I’ve always loved the surf style look as it flowed with style. I give props to Larry Bertlemann, Hawaiian style.

Dennis Martinez layback at Del Mar Skate Ranch in ‘78. Photo © Goodrich Dennis Martinez layback at Del Mar Skate Ranch in ‘78. Photo © Goodrich

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

