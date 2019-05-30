Deckaid Art Show Chicago

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, the Deckaid pop-up art show had an open showing at the House of Vans in Chicago to present to the public their ever-expanding collection of art, photography, and unseen skateboards with donations going to support after-school programs for Chicago’s youth.

Deckaid. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

Not only was this show packed with onlookers, but this was also an extra special one for the reason that Chicago skateboard legend and ambassador Jesse Neuhaus could be presented with a limited run deck with artwork by Marc Mckee celebrating his Chicago roots.

Marc McKee and Jesse Neuhaus. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

Skateboarding is truly something special that breeds some unique and talented people on and off the board. It breeds creativity like no other, and that bleeds into our styles, arts, and friendships.

AL from Character Skateboards. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

In skateboarding, it’s important to remember to always support your friends and local skate shops & scenes because this is ground zero for how events like this get started.

KoolMoeLeo family. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

“Deckaid is a pop-up skateboard art exhibition which benefits youth-based charities. The show involves a growing collaboration of skateboard collectors whose archives have rarely, if ever, been accessible to public viewing. The show also features an ongoing photography series connecting skateboarders to their classic board graphics.” – from the Deckaid website

Uriah Ruta, Jesse Neuhaus and Jay Croft. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

Thank you to the following people for putting their hard work in and support.

Deckaid @deckaid
Tim Anderson @bobshirt
Uprise Skate Shop @upriseskateshop
House of Vans @houseofvans
Jay Croft @streetcanoe
Marc McKee @marcmckee
Look back Library @lookbacklibrary
After school matters Chicago @afterschoolmatters

Words and Photos by Marfa Capodanno @Marfa_Capodanno

Junebug, AceMoneyHands and Stu Jacobs. Photo by Marfa Capodanno
Deckaid. Photo by Marfa Capodanno
Johnny Fonseca. Photo by Marfa Capodanno
Deckaid. Photo by Marfa Capodanno
Graham Thoms. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

