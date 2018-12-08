David Hackett Surf Skate Style

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I first read it in one of the first 1960’s “Quarterly Skateboarder” magazines. It was a term that Jay Adams, Wentzle Ruml and I used almost every day.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

SurfSkate style means that, when you are skateboarding, you are really approaching the terrain you are riding as if you are surfing a wave, with the same body style movements, hand style, arm placement and stance and pump. Non-surfers cannot really do this, except for Christian Hosoi. Jay Adams, Tony Alva, Tom Inouye, Steve Olson, Stacy Peralta, Christian Hosoi, Wentzle Ruml, Brad Bowman, Chris Miller and Scott Oster had surf skate style.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

Surfing gave everything to the origins of skateboarding: style, moves, pros, apparel, attitude and the beginning of vertical riding by the emulation of riding waves on banks and, graduating to empty pools and ramps. Skateboarding has given back to surfing the advancement of better moves and tricks above the lip of the wave. I feel that surfing has given more to skateboarding than skateboarding has given to surfing. It’s sad that some skateboarders today don’t know the importance of the role of surfers and what surfing has done for skateboarding.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Yes! Style is everything! SurfSkate style is one of the most beautiful things one could ever watch being done on a skateboard. “SkateSkate” style is not.

This photo is the literal definition of OG surf skate slash style circa 1980. Photo by Glen E. Friedman

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

