Dave Tourje Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH DAVE TOURJE. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY KEVIN REGAN.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I heard it first in the early ‘70s, when the Cadillac Wheel was invented. Once the quantum leap occurred with the Caddie, we could more approximate the fluid style acquired through surfing. At that time, it was understood that skating was an outgrowth of surfing and that a “SurfSkate style” was what we were going for.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

SurfSkate style is the union of the surfer’s response to the fluid energy of surf, and the concrete reality of skate. I always thought that Jay Adams epitomized the SurfSkate style.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

Early on, surfing influenced skating only. We were trying to resemble what we saw in the surf flicks of the day, like Super Session and Five Summer Stories, etc. There were no champion skaters then – only surfers like Larry Bertlemann, Shaun Tomson, Gerry Lopez, etc. You were at your best if you could grind coping with the relaxed style of Gerry Lopez, or do a rad cutback in a drainage ditch like Bertlemann. That’s what we went for. Nowadays, skating has fed surfing in a big way. The “student became the master” with aerials and other moves. Now the two are on even planes, influence-wise.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

To me, it’s everything, but that is my era. I see the urban skater now and I can see the lack of connection to surf in the style. But, that isn’t bad, as skate is now an embracive, inland, urban experience, and not as connected to its roots in surf. It’s just the evolution of things.

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

