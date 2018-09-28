“Dam Skaters” WorldWide FullPipe Adventures with Trawler and Friends

“The new book “Dam Skaters” featuring worldwide fullpipe adventures with Trawler and friends, is a masterpiece of epic proportions. The Beast of Bavaria pages are insane and the story of the trek to the Philippines pipe was superb. The Gran Canaria pipe is an oasis in the middle of paradise and the photography of the Wyoming pipe and the Glory Hole is spectacular. Congrats to Trawler on another job well done.” – Juice Magazine

Matt Beer cover photo by Tom Frankham who shot all USA, Dartmoor, Dambusters, Canaria and Portugal photos. Tom Brooker took the Germany and Telford photos. Trawler took the Philippines and Greece photos and put the whole dam book project full of holy grails together!

Preorder now at https://ukskateboardbooks.bigcartel.com/

Here is a sneak preview of just a few of the pages you’ll find in “Dam Skaters.”