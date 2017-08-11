Daggers on the Move: A Skateboard Story With Eddie Reategui and His Son Ryder

Eddie Reategui from Lado BTV on Vimeo.
A short movie about a skateboarding legend and father, Eddie Reategui, and his son, Ryder, on a trip to the south coast of Brazil, where they met with many friends and pools to skate during a warm winter!
Images and Edit: Rafael Roma
Music: Dan Sartain “Got That Feeling”
And upon their return to the States… Reategui shared this clip of Ryder blasting some sick backside airs at the combi… like father, like son. And the legacy continues…
Ryder Reategui blasting some backside Airs last night at the block.. Video by: @christianhosoi
