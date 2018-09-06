Create & Destroy Group Art Show in San Diego

The “Create & Destroy” Group Art Show is set for Sept 8, 2018 from 6-10pm at the La Bodega Gallery located at 2196 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113. in San Diego, CA. Featured artists include: Jeremy Wray, Paulo Diaz, David Hackett, Jamie Thomas, Neil Blender, Christian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, Bobby Brown, Steve Saiz, Eric Dressen, Grant Brittain, Alphonzo Rawls, Ray Zimmerman, Dave Swift, Rhino, Mike Burnet, Brian Bent and Chad Muska. There will be a legends super session from 1pm to 4pm at City Heights Skatepark earlier that day.

For more info, please visit: https://www.labodegagallery.com/

