Chuck D of Public Enemy and Prophets of Rage’s First Solo Art Exhibition “Behind The Seen”

Chuck D is the man. He speaks his mind, mentors youth and always stands up for what he believes in. From the earliest days of hip hop with Public Enemy, to his ground-breaking activism with Prophets of Rage, to authoring books and producing music, Chuck D’s legacy is well-established. Now his foray into documenting some of the highlights of his life has taken on a new art form, literally.

Jeff Ho, Skateboarding Hall of Famer, had a chance to catch up with Chuck D, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, at Chuck D’s first solo art exhibition, “Behind The Seen” at Gallery 30 South in Pasadena, California, during a special preview of the show. It was meeting of the minds of two legends, and here are just a few of the words of wisdom Chuck D conveyed.

When Ho asked Chuck D how he utilizes his art and music to influence young people, Chuck D explained, “I think there is a lot of young creators and there is a lot of energy out there in the world and, if I have any notoriety or whatever, people might know my name, I think my job is to magnify them. That’s what I’ve tried to do with art and music; not talk about myself, but talk about how others are doing their thing, and not letting them be ignored. There are a lot of people doing great work out there, but there is not a lot of light being brought to them.”

In regards to being a mentor to younger generations, Chuck D said, “In my background, I had to do a lot of listening and watching and being mentored. I think a lot of people in art and music come to the game with talent, but you’ve got to have mentors to turn it into a skill. Having skill doesn’t mean that you’re going to make a living off of it, but it works while you’re asleep. It’s all about sharing. You can’t run the thing by yourself and think that you’re going to control the narrative. It’s got to have wings to be free on its own and that’s the beauty of it.”

When describing the motivation behind his artwork, Chuck D had this to say, “The artwork is all from memory. I try not to go off of photos. A lot of times when we’re playing a concert, people have got their phones up and everything. I want to see the moment, and memorize moment and take that moment later and encapsulate it. That’s the key. A lot of people want their phones to capture the moment, Me, I want to enjoy the moment and then I’ll capture it later.”

The Chuck D “Behind The Seen” exhibit will run through the month of March Gallery 30 South, located at 30 S. Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, California. The hours for the gallery are Wednesday-Friday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 12 Noon – 6:00 p.m. For more information, please visit: http://gallery30south.com/chuckd/

Check out the 360 view of the gallery shot with the Mi Sphere 360 camera Filming by Dan Levy. ©Juice Magazine #MiSphere360Juice Click this link to get the full 360 degree experience: www.facebook.com/JuiceMagazine/videos/10155400742057253/

