Chuck D First Solo Art Exhibition “Behind The Seen” at Gallery 30 South

Chuck D is a multi-platinum recording artist, a Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and a national treasure. Whether we’re talking hip hop or politics, Chuck D is a revolutionary. In his first exhibition of fine art, the legendary frontman of Public Enemy and Prophets of Rage is showcasing his works at an exhibition titled “Behind the Seen” which features some of Chuck D’s most prolific artwork to date.

Much of the work in this exhibition was completed while on tour, giving each piece vitality and the unparalleled provenance of an instant entertainment artifact. His unique access to the worlds of Rock and Hip Hop brings an undocumented aspect of pop culture history from the point of view of one who has lived it.

Chuck D will make a special appearance at Gallery 30 South, Pasadena’s popular gallery for internationally renowned artists, on Sunday March 4, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m to meet and greet patrons and collectors.. The exhibit opens Sunday, March 4, 2018 and will run through the month.

Gallery 30 South is located at 30 S. Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, California, 91106. The hours for the gallery are Wednesday-Friday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 12 Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Chuck D‘s Behind the Seen is a co-production of Kate Kelton and Gallery 30 South.

For more information, please visit: http://gallery30south.com/chuckd/