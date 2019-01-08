Chuck D: Artmaggedon Coming to Subliminal Projects

Subliminal Projects is pleased to present a select exhibition of original works in watercolor and ink by iconic artist, author and music legend Chuck D.

As frontman and founder of Public Enemy, Chuck D ignited the world with his lyrical focus on social and politically conscious issues and is considered one of the most influential artists in contemporary music today. With his exhibition, Artmageddon, he turns to visual art to convey his powerful perspective on the worlds of pop culture, sports, music, politics and beyond.

“Chuck D is a hero and a legend, not just to me but to many people who value the power of his music, his outspoken social and political voice, and his positive influence on culture. I’m very excited to announce that our gallery Subliminal Projects will be opening an exhibition of Chuck’s artwork this January. His artwork provides a unique and vital point of view, and I’m always happy to celebrate his dynamic impact on the world. Thanks for the inspiration, Chuck!”-Shepard Fairey“Like hip hop, visual art has the power to deliver a message with an explosive force. Shepard has created a space to remind us all that visual art has a voice, a place, an impact on the world we are living in. It insists that you think and makes you feel. I’m humbled to have my work hang on the walls of Subliminal Projects.”-Chuck D

CHUCK D: ARTMAGGEDON EXHIBITION DATES:

JANUARY 12 – JANUARY 26

OPENING RECEPTION:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12, 7-10 PM RSVP

In conjunction with the opening of Chuck D: ARTMAGGEDON Shepard Fairey will release a new colorway of his Chuck D print in collaboration with Janette Beckman. Available Saturday, January 12th @ 7PM (PDT) only at Subliminal Projects. Limit 1 per person/household.

Chuck D Black Steel, 2019. 18 x 24 inches. Screen Print on cream Speckle Tone paper. Signed by Shepard Fairey, Janette Beckman and Chuck D. Numbered edition of 450.

ABOUT CHUCK D As a solo artist and the founder of Public Enemy (which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013), Chuck D helped pave the way for political, social, and culturally conscious hip-hop. Public Enemy’s albums remain among the most critically acclaimed works in music today, including “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” and “Fear of a Black Planet.” He is also a founding member of the supergroup Prophets of Rage, alongside members of Rage Against the Machine and Cypress Hill.

His visual artwork is part of the permanent collection at The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum Of African American History And Culture. A graduate of New York’s Adelphi University with a B.F.A. in Graphic Design, much of his recent artwork is created while on tour, bringing incomparable vitality and depth to each piece.

For more information on Chuck D, please follow him on Twitter @MrChuckD and on Instagram @MrChuckD_PE

ABOUT SUBLIMINAL PROJECTS “The driving principle of Subliminal Projects is that art should be accessible to everyone and that art can come from many different perspectives and cultural niches. Good art is good art, whether it’s done on an album cover, a skateboard, canvas, or found cardboard.” – Shepard Fairey Subliminal Projects is a multi-functional project space and gallery established by Shepard Fairey and Blaize Blouin in 1995 as a way to introduce skateboard culture and design to the art world. The concept grew and found roots later in Los Angeles, at a time when many artists found themselves shut out by the “art scene.”

Subliminal Projects emerged as a gallery that championed emerging and marginalized artists, built out of cultural importance to serve as a center for the community to openly express and spark dialogue about art, music and activism. Now located in the historic neighborhood of Echo Park, Subliminal Projects continues to offer a platform for artistic exploration and innovation.

For more information on Subliminal Projects, please visit subliminalprojects.com or follow us on Instagram @subliminalprojects.

Subliminal Projects is located at 1331 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026