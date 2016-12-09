Christmas in July Book Signing Party with Jeff Ho and Lisa Rosel

Ho! Ho! Ho! Jeff Ho Zephyr Christmas Party Sunday Dec 11th at Santa Monica Brew Works 1920 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA from 2-6pm. “Christmas In July” book signing with Jeff Ho and Lisa Rosel. Brew Works hours are noon to 8pm. @santamonicabrewworks #jeffho#zephyr #zboys #surfskate #lroselstudio#booksigning #christmasparty#christmasinjuly #happyholidays #hohoho#merrychristmas

“Christmas in July” is a dark comedy photo essay featuring photos by Lisa Rosel in collaboration with Jeff Ho about what people do with discarded Christmas trees after Christmas, shot during the time span of January 1- July 31, 2016. This new soft-back art book is 6″ x 8″ with 84 pages of imagery. Interested in buying a limited edition autographed copy of the book? Email [email protected] Happy Holidays!