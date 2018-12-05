Chris Strople Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH CHRIS STROPLE. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY JAMES CASSIMUS.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I first heard about SurfSkate style in about 1973.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

It meant that skateboarders were translating their surf influences to skateboarding; surfing on land.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

Wally Inouye, Waldo Autry, Kevin Reed, Jay Adams, Tony Alva, Larry Bertlemann, Doug Marker, Bill Billings, Sonny Miller, Jeff Tatum, Rodney Jesse, Murray Estes, to name a few.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding and how has skateboarding influenced surfing?

Skateboarding through the ‘60s and ‘70s was directly influenced by surfing. Modern day surfing is now more influenced by skateboarding. Just watch a surf contest and check the aerials, lip slides, etc. that were directly taken from skateboarding, especially bowl and pool skating.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Skating will always have a flow like surfing. There are enough robots… You can still grab a board and carve a driveway and a hill and put yourself in a surf state of mind.

Caster legend, Chris Strople, goes big up into the Upland full pipe in the early revolution of skateparks in 1979. Photo © Cassimus Caster legend, Chris Strople, goes big up into the Upland full pipe in the early revolution of skateparks in 1979. Photo © Cassimus

