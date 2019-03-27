On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Kris Stevens and friends and family are hosting a Celebration of Life for Charlie Maultsby at the Brooklyn Arts Center in Wilmington, North Carolina to celebrate the impact Charlie had on the music community in Wilmington and beyond. Tickets available now at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/mobile/index/1835340

Charlie Maultsby was the founder of the Mad Monk nightclub as well as Red Dog’s, a local favorite bar at Wrightsville Beach, established in 1974 with good friend and co-founder Steve “RedDog” Parker.

The Mad Monk was one of the most beloved live music venues on the East Coast, from 1983 to 1996, hosting popular national touring bands as well as regional and local musicians.

Not only was the Mad Monk a revered music venue, famous for its charitable events and music showcases, as well as its mosh pit, it was also the birthplace of Juice Magazine, thanks to the love, support and encouragement of Charlie Maultsby.

Throughout the years, Maultsby’s entertainment empire grew to legendary proportions while his philanthropy and generosity were equally legendary. Charlie passed away on February 1, 2019 and his loss is felt by family, friends and music lovers all over the world.

R.I.P. Charlie and thank you for all the good times. Love always…

CHARLIE MAULTSBY – 1950 – 2019

Obit from Wilmington Star News.

Charlie Maultsby, a well-known and loved man with an unforgettable personality, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1950 in Whiteville, N.C. to the late John Charles and Doris Maultsby, and soon thereafter moved to Roxboro, N.C., where he spent the better part of his childhood until he moved to Wilmington, N.C. his Sophomore year of High School.

Charlie started his athletic endeavors in football and baseball while in Roxboro and later transferred his talents to New Hanover High School. In addition to his athletic abilities, he acquired the accolade of best looking in high school. He was an exceptional athlete, played on several Post-10 championship teams under Coach Buck Hardee, and was awarded many scholarships in both football and baseball to several universities but chose to play centerfield on a baseball scholarship to UNCW. Because of his love of sports, Charlie has generously donated through the years to many area booster clubs, sports programs and scholarships.

Charlie received his degree in Biology and later attended NC State in hopes of becoming a Veterinarian. Although his greatest passion in life was helping animals, his life took a different direction. After college, Charlie started dabbling in the 8-track tape distribution business that he took great pride in, even though it was minor in comparison to his many other accomplishments.

He was a mate on The Pelican with Captain Hal Abrams before opening the legendary Wrightsville beach hot spot, Red Dogs, in 1974. Despite having no experience whatsoever in the bar business, Charlie, along with partner and close friend, Steve “Reddog” Parker, created an institution that is one of the most well-known and unforgettable bars to this day.

He also opened the Mad Monk in 1983, which was known for its iconic live music. After the original location was lost to a fire, a new location was opened in 1992 and remained a critically acclaimed music venue until 1996.

If you worked for Charlie, he took a special interest in you and what you were doing to better yourself. Charlie wanted to always share what he was passionate about and would always help those in need. He would not want credit or praise for the philanthropic side of him. So much so, it is unclear how much he actually helped the community.

Charlie loved nature and animals and was very insistent on regular benefit events to serve the eco systems and environment. He believed we all could do good things for this world by working to better ourselves. Charlie loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, beach-goer, boater and traveler and held a special place in his heart for the solitude and beauty of nature.

The effect that Charlie had on everyone he met cannot be easily quantified into a few words since the man is an icon, an entrepreneur, an unsung hero and a rockstar to so many people. Charlie always called things as he saw them and had no patience for idleness. Musicians, promoters, managers, agents and music fans from around the globe have a lasting respect for The Mad Monk and Charlie Maultsby.

There will never be another like him, but hopefully his ideas and sense of community can be carried on by those that properly understand his influence and how to continue his legacy. A celebration of life is being planned in his honor and details will be shared at a later date.

Charlie is survived by his step-children, Tac and Whitt Cozart; his childhood best friend, Andy Wooten and his family; and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles in Whiteville and Wilmington.

WILMINGTON STAR NEWS OBITUARY:

https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/starnewsonline/obituary.aspx?n=charlie-maultsby&pid=191477181