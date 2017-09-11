Carver SurfSkate Contest At C Street Classic Sept 30 in Ventura California

Carver Skateboards’ first-ever Surfskate Contest on the Carver Wave Bank will be held at the C Street Classic in Ventura, CA, on September 30, 2017. Come out, shred with the crew, and show what you’re made of! All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Heats will be run in a jam format, and contestants will be able to use Carver’s DEMO boards during the contest, on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Surfskate event will feature four divisions: Boys 13 & Under, Girls 13 & Under, Men 14 & Over, and Women 14 & Over. Contestants must compete in their gender and age divisions. The Carver Wave Bank open for warm-ups before the contest.

Prizing will be epic! Carver will be giving out cash, brand new skateboards, truck sets, and t-shirts, and will have stickers for all!

CONTEST SIGN UP
https://shop.carverskateboards.com/products/carver-surfskate-contest-at-c-street-classic-2017-entry-registration

OVERVIEW
CONTEST FORMAT
• Heats will be run in a jam format
• Carver will have DEMO boards available for contestants to use during the contest

DIVISIONS
• Boys 13 & Under
• Girls 13 & Under
• Men 14 & Over
• Women 14 & Over

PRIZES
For 13 & Under Divisions:
• 1st Place: $25 + new Carver complete + Carver Tee
• 2nd Place: Carver CX Truck Set + Carver Tee
• 3rd Place: Carver Tee
• 4th Place: Carver Tee

For 14 & Over Divisions:
• 1st Place: $50 + new Carver complete + Carver Tee
• 2nd Place: Carver CX Truck Set + Carver Tee
• 3rd Place: Carver Tee
• 4th Place: Carver Tee

REGISTRATION
• Purchase 1 Entry for $5.00, to be entered into the contest

Information

