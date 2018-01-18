CALL ME 917 – THE 917 VIDEO FULL SKATE VIDEO

Alex Olson’s Call Me 917 board company’s full-length video features the skateboarding of Hugo Boserup, Nik Stain, Aidan Mackey, Cyrus Bennet, Alex Olson, Vincent Touzery, Max Palmer and many more. Visit the 917 website here: https://callme917.com/

Call Me 917 – The 917 Video Soundtrack

Intro (2:07 – 5:00): Cannibal Holocaust – Opening Theme Music

Aidan Mackey (5:00 – 10:26): Samiam – Don’t Break Me/Todd Rundgren – I Saw The Light

Aaron Loreth (10:26 – 13:02): Duster – Echo, Bravo

Nik Stain/Hugo Boserup (13:02 – 15:29): Millencolin – Bullion

Stu Kirst/Nolan Benfield/Cruz Mendez (15:29 -19:55): Pavement – Frontwards

Alex Olson/Vincent Touzery (19:55 – 23:33): Nakel Smith – Warzone

Interlude/Kohlton Ervin (23:33 – 25:52): Huh

Nico Chiat (25:52 – 27:09): Paperboy – Ditty

Cyrus Bennett (27:09 – 31:19): Melvins – Dead Wipe/Melvins – Hex Me

Max Palmer (31:19 – 36:23): The Plugz – Blue Sofa