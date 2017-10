CalJam17 Rock Fest For The Ages

If your name is Dave Grohl and your band Foo Fighters has a new record out, you could decide on a million different ways to celebrate, and Grohl decided to throw one of the biggest parties in SoCal. To kick off a U.S. tour and in commemoration of their new album, “Concrete And Gold”, the Foo Fighters joined forces with Live Nation to rock n roll down memory lane with a few good friends in a reincarnation of the CalJam mega-concerts that went down in the ’70s.

This new version of an old favorite, CalJam17, took its stand on Saturday, Oct 7th, for a sunny day full of eating, drinking and rocking in San Bernardino, California at the Glen Helen Regional Park and Amphitheatre. The line up featured the Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, The Struts, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Starcrawler, Pinky Pinky, White Reaper and many more for a 12-hour+ dose of guitar-laden glory.

The Foo Fighters went above and beyond with a two-hour long set, and a touching dedication to Tom Petty, while Josh Homme showed his sorrow for the tragedy of the Las Vegas shooting when he raised up a sign that said “Vegas Strong” with the names of each victim inscribed. In a spirit of unity, the Foo Fighters played “Come Together” by The Beatles, and were joined by Liam Gallagher on vocals and Joe Perry of Aerosmith on guitar.

This was a “straight up rock fest” for the ages with the added attraction of carnival rides, an on-site recording studio, a Foo Fighters Rock N Roll Museum and even an outdoor movie theatre. Grab the new albums by Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age and you’ll thank us later. Here are a few flicks from the fun for your enjoyment.

https://www.caljamfest.com/

Photos by Debi Del Grande courtesy of CalJam17

