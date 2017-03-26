California Locos “Somos Locos” at Manhattan Beach Creative Arts Center

“SOMOS LOCOS” spread the love of art at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, March 18, 2017, with a presentation featuring new work by California Locos, five pioneering L.A. artists, Chaz Bojorquez, Dave Tourje, Gary Wong, John Van Hamersveld and Norton Wisdom, as well as a new Dusters California Locos skateboard and the release of “Somos Locos – The Story of the California Locos” book with essays by Shana Nys Dambrot, G James Daichendt and Charlotte Eyerman, photos by Dan Levy, Adam Cude, Gary Leonard, Diana Mantis Brent Black, Allison Stewart, Nick Steers, Blades Bojorquez, Claudia Taylor, Kevin Regan, John Van Hamersveld, Daniel Madero and Victor Moscoso, words by Dave Tourje and introduction by Martin Betz.

The day kicked off with the grand opening of the Manhattan Beach Skate Spot at 1625 Marine Ave with a pro skater expression session, live DJ, swag and giveaways, and autograph signings. At 3pm, the Manhattan Beach Creative Arts Center, located at 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA, hosted live music by Charlie Chan & The SOBs, and Steve Alba with special guest Spidey De Montrond. At 5pm, MBAC presented a California Locos book signing with all of the artists in attendance, followed at 6pm by the “Somos Locos” art show featuring Chaz Bojorquez, Dave Tourje, Gary Wong, John Van Hamersveld and Norton Wisdom.

The California Locos are a collective group of celebrated artists that unite to present works that grind against the grain of the elitist art crowd’s “industry standard” of what they dictate to be work with value. See for yourself…

Words and Photos by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Chaz Bojorquez art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Chaz Bojorquez art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

From the rugged streets, Chaz Bojorquez has become the defining voice of culture for the true ‘live or die by the sword’ artists of the world with his hard-line powerful style metaphorically shouting at you as you are engulfed by his work.

John Van Hamersveld art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine John Van Hamersveld art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

John Van Hamersveld effortlessly stimulates simple impactful imagery with a barrage of colors and critically calculated designs that are timeless and celebrated throughout multiple generations.

Norton Wisdom art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Norton Wisdom art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Norton Wisdom brings a satirical and seductively controversial nuance to his work that draws you into a mindset of free thought that most crave on a primordial level.

Gary Wong artwork. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Gary Wong artwork. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Gary Wong literally translates the musical blues genre into painted forms with powerful images blanketed in profound messaging through the lens of decades of street wisdom that can only be learned by experiencing it.

Dave Tourje art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dave Tourje art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dave Tourje’s work erupted from the grit of board riding and interpreting the lines of the unforgiving asphalt and the concrete backyard wonderland of East Los spillways and drought-emptied pools which translates into an epic skate session on his painted works.

All five of the Locos have had formal training, yet none of them ignore the visceral drive of creating work from their souls. As a collective group, the statement is very clear: “Somos Locos” – We Are Crazy. By definition, crazy as an adjective means mentally deranged, especially as manifested in a wild or aggressive way, and it is with this ethos that change can occur and the storm begins to show on the radar.

Prolific work is often regarded and boxed into labels and categories i.e.. fine art, abstract expressionism, visual art etc.. for reasons of commerce and indentured to marks in time to create or appraise value. The California Locos movement transcends any label and strongly and unapologetically defies any type of box unless it’s time to get in the ring. Somos Locos by its intent and nature affords the opportunity to share the ideology of being exclusively inclusive to art enthusiasts all over the world. The Cali Locos movement is growing into a global phenomenon with its mysterious pop-up gallery style way of messaging to the masses leaving you never knowing where the Locos will hit next.

Here are a few snaps from yet another excellent California Locos show that will go down in history, sponsored by Juice Magazine, Dusters California, Spyder Boards, Rebel Coast Winery, The Dudes Brew and The Critics Choice.

John Van Hamersveld and Andy Moses. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine John Van Hamersveld and Andy Moses. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dave Tourje, John Van Hamersveld, Chaz Bojorquez, Gary Wong and Norton Wisdom sign “Somos Locos” books. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dave Tourje, John Van Hamersveld, Chaz Bojorquez, Gary Wong and Norton Wisdom sign “Somos Locos” books. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Mr. and Mrs. Bojorquez. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Mr. and Mrs. Bojorquez. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Norton Wisdom and Cindy Schwarzstein. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Norton Wisdom and Cindy Schwarzstein. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Kelly Berg, Andy Moses and Dave Tourje. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Kelly Berg, Andy Moses and Dave Tourje. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Cali Locos with new Dusters California Locos skateboard. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Cali Locos with new Dusters California Locos skateboard. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Chaz Bojorquez and Norton Wisdom. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Chaz Bojorquez and Norton Wisdom. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dave Tourje art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dave Tourje art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Manhattan Beach Creative Arts Center. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Manhattan Beach Creative Arts Center. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dave Tourje with his art piece, which includes a tribute to Jay Adams based on a photo by Dan Levy. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dave Tourje with his art piece, which includes a tribute to Jay Adams based on a photo by Dan Levy. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Gary Wong masterpieces. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Gary Wong masterpieces. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Noelle Reyes and Mrs. Bojorquez. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Noelle Reyes and Mrs. Bojorquez. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Shota Kubo and Gary Wong. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Shota Kubo and Gary Wong. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Kelly Berg, Andy Moses, Jeff Ho, Shota Kubo and Spidey De Montrond. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Kelly Berg, Andy Moses, Jeff Ho, Shota Kubo and Spidey De Montrond. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dan Levy with Dave Tourje art featuring Dan’s photo of Jay Adams. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine Dan Levy with Dave Tourje art featuring Dan’s photo of Jay Adams. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

California Locos Dusters Skateboards. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine California Locos Dusters Skateboards. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dusters Skateboards Nano Nobrega. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dusters Skateboards Nano Nobrega. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

John Van Hamersveld art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine John Van Hamersveld art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Chaz Bojorquez art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Chaz Bojorquez art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Jeff Levy, Dan Levy and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Jeff Levy, Dan Levy and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Dave Tourje art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dave Tourje art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

John Van Hamersveld work. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine John Van Hamersveld work. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Gary Wong work. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Gary Wong work. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Art renegade, Paul Gronner and his badass journalist sister, CJ Gronner (Blogtown). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Art renegade, Paul Gronner and his badass journalist sister, CJ Gronner (Blogtown). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Norton Wisdom art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Norton Wisdom art. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Mark McKee and Shota Kubo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Mark McKee and Shota Kubo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Cali Locos sign Somos Locos posters. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Cali Locos sign Somos Locos posters. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Nano Nobrega, Mark McKee, Dave Tourje. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Nano Nobrega, Mark McKee, Dave Tourje. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Somos Locos signing. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Somos Locos signing. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Michael Torquato DeNicola and Cindy Schwarzstein (Cartwheel Art). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Michael Torquato DeNicola and Cindy Schwarzstein (Cartwheel Art). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine