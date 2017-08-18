EASTERN PROJECTS Gallery is pleased to present a group exhibition of contemporary and legendary SoCal artists rooted in the diverse subcultures of Surf, Skate, Graffiti, Low-Brow, Tattoo, Hot Rod, Lowrider and Music. Curated by Chaz Bojórquez. Opening Reception: Saturday, September 16, 2017, 6pm – 10pm. Exhibition Dates: September 16, 2017 – October 28, 2017 at Eastern Projects Gallery, 900 North Broadway #1090, Los Angeles, CA 90012

The CALIFORNIA LOCOS original core group of five contemporary and legendary artists include Chaz Bojórquez, Dave Tourjé, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong. The CALIFORNIA LOCOS represent a living West Coast lifestyle. For the last five decades, each LOCO has created their own distinct and recognized style, built out of the kaleidoscope that is the West Coast experience.

“CALIFORNIA LOCOS: SOCAL ORIGINALS – MASTERS OF STYLE” exhibits their continued contributions to the West Coast culture by expanding their core membership to include works by Mister Cartoon, Shepard Fairey, Estevan Oriol, RETNA, SLICK and Robert Williams. Every art scene is led by an originator, a style master of his art and trade. These influential Masters are honored in this show for their life dedication as “true” creators, real pioneers that are now internationally recognized for their work.

The CALIFORNIA LOCOS have evolved into a movement which reflects the multicultural fabric of Southern California and its subcultures that have resonated worldwide. In true LOCOS style, opening night will feature a Lowrider by Mister Cartoon, Hot Rod by Dave Tourjé and a new Dusters California X CALIFORNIA LOCOS skateboard release. This first of its kind show of SoCal Masters promises to be a historic classic in LA’s Chinatown.

EASTERN PROJECTS GALLERY

900 North Broadway #1090, Los Angeles, CA 90012

http://www.easternprojectsgallery.com/

CALIFORNIA LOCOS

http://www.californialocos.com/