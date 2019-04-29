Cali Trippin’ with Glenn Joyce

Glenn Joyce, one of our favorite humans from the East Coast, has joined the Juice Magazine photo crew. He just took a trip out to Cali and made the skate rounds, stopping through the 24th Annual Basic Bowl Jam followed by a trip to the Yard in Palm Springs and some heated sessions with Bennett Harada and Eric Dressen at Vans HB, and ending at Nav’s Ramona Skate Jam. Stay tuned for more from Glenn and his adventures from the East Coast to the West Coast. Check out his trip photo journal below and welcome to the Juice Family.

Nic Rivera @groundscore_ at Basic Bowl Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Nic Rivera at Basic Bowl Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Bennett Harada @bennettharada at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Chris Stacher @chris_thrasher_stacher at the Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Sarah Thompson @sarahshreds at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

@ImRealGone at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Aaron Aniton @Ronnybarz at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Eric Dressen @ Vans HB. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Bennett Harada at Vans HB. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Bennett Harada at Vans HB. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Jessie Frietze-Armenta @J_frietzney at Venice Skatepark for Venice Ladies Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Tony Marle @gnarles_marle at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Laird Brunson @laird.brunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_



Tony Marle @gnarles_marle at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Bryson Farrell @brysonfarrill at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Laird Brunson @lairdbrunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Kaito Hashimoto Osaka @hashikai0303 at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Laird Brunson @lairdbrunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Bryson Farrell @brysonfarrill at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Laird Brunson @lairdbrunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Futa Hashimoto @futa0719 at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Futa Hashimoto @futa0719 at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_