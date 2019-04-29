Cali Trippin’ with Glenn Joyce

Glenn Joyce, one of our favorite humans from the East Coast, has joined the Juice Magazine photo crew. He just took a trip out to Cali and made the skate rounds, stopping through the 24th Annual Basic Bowl Jam followed by a trip to the Yard in Palm Springs and some heated sessions with Bennett Harada and Eric Dressen at Vans HB, and ending at Nav’s Ramona Skate Jam. Stay tuned for more from Glenn and his adventures from the East Coast to the West Coast. Check out his trip photo journal below and welcome to the Juice Family.
