Cali Trippin’ with Glenn Joyce

Glenn Joyce, one of our favorite humans from the East Coast, has joined the Juice Magazine photo crew. He just took a trip out to Cali and made the skate rounds, stopping through the 24th Annual Basic Bowl Jam followed by a trip to the Yard in Palm Springs and some heated sessions with Bennett Harada and Eric Dressen at Vans HB, and ending at Nav’s Ramona Skate Jam. Stay tuned for more from Glenn and his adventures from the East Coast to the West Coast. Check out his trip photo journal below and welcome to the Juice Family.

Nic Rivera @groundscore_ at Basic Bowl Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Nic Rivera at Basic Bowl Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Bennett Harada @bennettharada at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Chris Stacher @chris_thrasher_stacher at the Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Sarah Thompson @sarahshreds at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
@ImRealGone at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Aaron Aniton @Ronnybarz at The Yard. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Eric Dressen @ Vans HB. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Bennett Harada at Vans HB. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Bennett Harada at Vans HB. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Jessie Frietze-Armenta @J_frietzney at Venice Skatepark for Venice Ladies Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Tony Marle @gnarles_marle at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Laird Brunson @laird.brunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Tony Marle @gnarles_marle at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Bryson Farrell @brysonfarrill at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Laird Brunson @lairdbrunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Kaito Hashimoto Osaka @hashikai0303 at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Laird Brunson @lairdbrunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Bryson Farrell @brysonfarrill at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Laird Brunson @lairdbrunson at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Futa Hashimoto @futa0719 at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Futa Hashimoto @futa0719 at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Archer Braun @archerbraun at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_
Sean Plundeke @seanplundeke at Ramona Skate Jam. Photo by @_Glenn_Joyce_

