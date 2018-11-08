Burnside Skatepark Celebrates 28 Years of DIY on Halloween.

Words by Jaymeer. Photos by Jaymeer and Olga Aguilar.

Burnside Skatepark 28 Year Anniversary was a continuing tradition of skateboarding and gathering of locals from every generation that the park has amassed since its inception. Dressed in costumes and loaded up on excitement, the park always exceeds expectations in the skate session category.

Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Guitar playing skeleton art by Ar111. 28 years art by Kable Roc. Photo by Jaymeer Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Guitar playing skeleton art by Ar111. 28 years art by Kable Roc. Photo by Jaymeer

The addition of lights a couple of years ago facilitated over 12 hours of non-stop skateboarding, and the park had full decks with energized souls ready to drop in and get their piece of the action. Ten bands performed for over 10 hours of amped up live music on sound systems that left ears ringing by the end of the night. The speakers were bigger this year and so was the crowd, growing in size as the day progressed into night.

Burnside 28th Anniversary – October 31, 2018. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th Anniversary – October 31, 2018. Photo by Olga Aguilar

When the sun went down, the festivities fired up, and fire dancers and more freaks and geeks appeared, along with the mistresses of the dark. Bridge trolls lurked from the shadows to rage for the one day of the year where they can blend in and anything can look normal. The D.I.Y. mentality and Skate Army was in full force with many fixtures of Burnside coming together for the movement and concrete celebration. Words can barely describe the orchestra of chaos enjoyed by all.

Burnside O.G. Mark Scott. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside O.G. Mark Scott. Photo by Olga Aguilar

It all started 28 years ago and still stands strong today as much as in the beginning. The mantra was there long before the beginning in the minds, blood and hearts of skateboarding’s lifestyle and culture. Today, everlasting inspirational fires burn across the universe manifesting new visions, terrain and spots from and for riders of the board. Make dreams into reality and create your future because the unbelievable is achievable. Don’t let anyone tell you any different. Trowel your own path to ride into the future.

In honor of the great Dorfus, Monk and P-Stone, an epic mural by Jaymeer. In honor of the great Dorfus, Monk and P-Stone, an epic mural by Jaymeer.

Rest in Power to our fallen comrades and leaders, knowing that we will carry the torch and keep it lit forever! Big plans are in our future and yours. Thanks to everyone that donates and pitches in. We stay strong together Skate Family.

Burnside Skatepark overview. Photo by Jaymeer Burnside Skatepark overview. Photo by Jaymeer

100% self maintained by locals the Burnside Project is an ongoing situation. Feel free to donate to the Non-Profit foundation via www.gofundme.com/Burnside

Some funds since the 25 year major fundraiser are still on ice although much has been spent on concrete additions / renovations, and we still have a final large section of the park that will take time to complete.

Follow Burnside Skatepark’s present & past:

Instacrack @Burnside_Skatepark

Facekook Burnside Skatepark

Jaymeer. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jaymeer. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th Anniversary. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th Anniversary. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nuisance live. Photo by Jaymeer Nuisance live. Photo by Jaymeer

Tony Ellis. Photo by Olga Aguilar Tony Ellis. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

The decks were stacked. Photo by Olga Aguilar The decks were stacked. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Binger. Photo by Olga Aguilar Binger. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer

Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer

Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mark Scott. Photo by Olga Aguilar Mark Scott. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th Birthday. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th Birthday. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Sidian. Photo by Olga Aguilar Sidian. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Guitar playing skeleton by Ar111. Photo by Jaymeer Guitar playing skeleton by Ar111. Photo by Jaymeer

Red at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Red at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Josh Falk. Photo by Olga Aguilar Josh Falk. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

In memory of Preston “P-Stone” Maigetter, Mike Davis, Andrew Schleifer, Mark “Monk” Hubbard and Tim “Dorfus” McDougall. Photo by Olga Aguilar In memory of Preston “P-Stone” Maigetter, Mike Davis, Andrew Schleifer, Mark “Monk” Hubbard and Tim “Dorfus” McDougall. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Andy Ashburn. Photo by Olga Aguilar Andy Ashburn. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mark Scott at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Mark Scott at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Ghouls and goblins DIY celebration. Photo by Jaymeer Ghouls and goblins DIY celebration. Photo by Jaymeer

Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

“We Live They Sleep” by: Northern Draw. Photo by Jaymeer “We Live They Sleep” by: Northern Draw. Photo by Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Skeleton by DubL. Photo by Jaymeer Skeleton by DubL. Photo by Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Andy Ashburn. Photo by Olga Aguilar Andy Ashburn. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

The Prince of Darkness aka Jaymeer and Nordy La Forge. Photo courtesy of Jaymeer The Prince of Darkness aka Jaymeer and Nordy La Forge. Photo courtesy of Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mike Hell at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Mike Hell at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Scum Line was Living the Dream. Photo by Jaymeer Scum Line was Living the Dream. Photo by Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dirty Princess live. Photo by Jaymeer Dirty Princess live. Photo by Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Happy 28th Birthday Burnside! Photo by Jaymeer Happy 28th Birthday Burnside! Photo by Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Max Holbein. Photo by Olga Aguilar Max Holbein. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kango & Detour scenery. Photo by Jaymeer Kango & Detour scenery. Photo by Jaymeer

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kyle Ward. Photo by Olga Aguilar Kyle Ward. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jay Meer at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jay Meer at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Max Holbein at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar Max Holbein at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Tribute to fallen brothers. Photo by Olga Aguilar Tribute to fallen brothers. Photo by Olga Aguilar