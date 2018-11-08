Burnside Skatepark Celebrates 28 Years of DIY on Halloween.
Words by Jaymeer.
Photos by Jaymeer and Olga Aguilar.
Burnside Skatepark 28 Year Anniversary was a continuing tradition of skateboarding and gathering of locals from every generation that the park has amassed since its inception. Dressed in costumes and loaded up on excitement, the park always exceeds expectations in the skate session category.
Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Guitar playing skeleton art by Ar111. 28 years art by Kable Roc. Photo by Jaymeer
The addition of lights a couple of years ago facilitated over 12 hours of non-stop skateboarding, and the park had full decks with energized souls ready to drop in and get their piece of the action. Ten bands performed for over 10 hours of amped up live music on sound systems that left ears ringing by the end of the night. The speakers were bigger this year and so was the crowd, growing in size as the day progressed into night.
Burnside 28th Anniversary – October 31, 2018. Photo by Olga Aguilar
When the sun went down, the festivities fired up, and fire dancers and more freaks and geeks appeared, along with the mistresses of the dark. Bridge trolls lurked from the shadows to rage for the one day of the year where they can blend in and anything can look normal. The D.I.Y. mentality and Skate Army was in full force with many fixtures of Burnside coming together for the movement and concrete celebration. Words can barely describe the orchestra of chaos enjoyed by all.
Burnside O.G. Mark Scott. Photo by Olga Aguilar
It all started 28 years ago and still stands strong today as much as in the beginning. The mantra was there long before the beginning in the minds, blood and hearts of skateboarding’s lifestyle and culture. Today, everlasting inspirational fires burn across the universe manifesting new visions, terrain and spots from and for riders of the board. Make dreams into reality and create your future because the unbelievable is achievable. Don’t let anyone tell you any different. Trowel your own path to ride into the future.
In honor of the great Dorfus, Monk and P-Stone, an epic mural by Jaymeer.
Rest in Power to our fallen comrades and leaders, knowing that we will carry the torch and keep it lit forever! Big plans are in our future and yours. Thanks to everyone that donates and pitches in. We stay strong together Skate Family.
Burnside Skatepark overview. Photo by Jaymeer
100% self maintained by locals the Burnside Project is an ongoing situation. Feel free to donate to the Non-Profit foundation via www.gofundme.com/Burnside
Some funds since the 25 year major fundraiser are still on ice although much has been spent on concrete additions / renovations, and we still have a final large section of the park that will take time to complete.
Follow Burnside Skatepark’s present & past:
Instacrack @Burnside_Skatepark
Facekook Burnside Skatepark
Jaymeer. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th Anniversary. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Nuisance live. Photo by Jaymeer
Tony Ellis. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar
The decks were stacked. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Binger. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer
Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer
Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Mark Scott. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th Birthday. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Sidian. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Guitar playing skeleton by Ar111. Photo by Jaymeer
Red at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Josh Falk. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
In memory of Preston “P-Stone” Maigetter, Mike Davis, Andrew Schleifer, Mark “Monk” Hubbard and Tim “Dorfus” McDougall. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Andy Ashburn. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside & pigeons art by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Mark Scott at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Noah Johnson. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Ghouls and goblins DIY celebration. Photo by Jaymeer
Arcana. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
“We Live They Sleep” by: Northern Draw. Photo by Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Skeleton by DubL. Photo by Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Andy Ashburn. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
The Prince of Darkness aka Jaymeer and Nordy La Forge. Photo courtesy of Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Mike Hell at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Scum Line was Living the Dream. Photo by Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Dirty Princess live. Photo by Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Happy 28th Birthday Burnside! Photo by Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Max Holbein. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Kango & Detour scenery. Photo by Jaymeer
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Nuisance at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Kyle Ward. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Jay Meer at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Max Holbein at Burnside 28th. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Tribute to fallen brothers. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Burnside & pigeons by Jaymeer. Photo by Jaymeer
Post a reply