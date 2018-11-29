Brad Bowman Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH BRAD BOWMAN. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY JIM GOODRICH.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

It was 1974. I used to go to Santa Monica to surf and skate with my best friend that lived near Pico and Lincoln. All the dudes in his area were all about “surf style” on their skateboards, which meant mimicking surfing on cement. They being the Dogtown rats and Z-Boys. They would compress and de-compress their legs (standing & squatting) while pumping and turning their boards. The ultimate goal was to do low change of direction turns and not lose speed. Also to gain speed from weighting and un-weighting by pumping. Stacy Peralta was extremely good at that. He could start from a standstill on his board and just create speed down the sidewalk.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

For me, SurfSkate style is something that is really fluid, continual and smooth. When it was being created, we watched surfing films and tried to pull style from our favorites. Gerry Lopez, Larry Bertlemann, George Greenough, Montgomery “Buttons” Kaluhiokalani, Sam Hawk, Reno Abellira and Michael Peterson were my influences.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

Jay Adams had a fantastic SurfSkate style in his prime. Steve Olson, David Hackett, Tom Inouye, Stacy Peralta, Tom Sims, Ray Bones Rodriguez, Doug DeMontmorency, Darren Ho and Miguel Gutierrez all had great SurfSkate style.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding and how has skateboarding influenced surfing?

Surfing influenced skating by giving skaters a more fluid approach to skating, which can have jerky, non-fluid movements at times. Staying low and going fast is also an influence from the bottom turn-top carve surfing. Skating helped surfing by making surfers stronger and more confident in the water. On land, you slam trying new things and it hurts, straight up. Try that same thing in the water and it’s luxury when you fall, unless you hit reef, rocks or the bottom. Skating also put surfing above the lip and brought in moves that were way ahead of what the “norm” was. Some surfers refused to learn this “new, lame” way of surfing. Where are they now? Who cares? Especially not them for bowing out instead of pushing themselves to new limits. That’s what divides the men from the boys.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Of course, it is. Look at Pedro Barros, who is a perfect example. He’s a kid whose dad, Andre, is an avid surfer/skater. Andre schooled Pedro on all aspects of both sports and look what Pedro is doing, all with high speed, confidence and surf-style. The important thing is to enjoy what you’re doing, every minute of the day. Even if you don’t like it, find the joy in it. You’ll have a much better journey this way. As for SurfSkate style, it’s important because it gives you more fluidity, smoother transitions in your skating and feels more natural.

The ‘70s skateparks exploded with concrete waves that Brad Bowman surf styled through for years and this early days layback edger was just the beginning for this super man ‘70s Icon. photo © Goodrich The ‘70s skateparks exploded with concrete waves that Brad Bowman surf styled through for years and this early days layback edger was just the beginning for this super man ‘70s Icon. photo © Goodrich

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

