Bowlzilla Wellington Shaking The Capital of New Zealand

The third year of BOWLZILLA Wellington is set for March 10, 2018 at Waitangi Park, in Wellington, New Zealand. The competition is on for the next National Champions with divisions for 16 & Under, Women, Masters 40+ and Pro/Am Open. With art shows, parties, music, barbecues, good times and competition, BOWLZILLA Wellington looks to be a great weekend of New Zealand skating.

Dates: Competition; March 10, 2018, Festival events March 8-11, 2018.

March 8: Fusion Surf/Skate Welcome Party

March 9: ARTZILLA – Manky Chops

March 10: BOWLZILLA™ Wellington competition – Waitangi Park, Wellington

March 11: Karori Vert Jam, Ian Galloway Park, Karori, Wellington

BOWLZILLA Wellington is the all-encompassing contest for New Zealand National Bowl / Park Skating Titles. SBNZ, the National Governing body of skateboarding in NZ, sanctions this event as the National competition series final, and all stops are pulled out to ensure it is the biggest celebration of skating all year in New Zealand.

BOWLZILLA Wellington 2017 Highlights

“What a year for New Zealand skateboarding! Bowman Hansen has done us all proud and proven what we have been saying all along – we have the best talent pool of skaters in New Zealand. We’ve had a big year of behind the scenes planning, to lay the ground work for a stable platform for New Zealand skateboarding for a long time into the future. Having BOWLZILLA Wellington as our National Final is the feather in the cap” Jesse Peters, Director – SKATEBOARDING NEW ZEALAND – SBNZ

There is loads of support for this year’s gathering from Wellington City Council, SBNZ, International Skateboarder’s Union, Fusion Surf/Skate, Manual Magazine, Manky Chops, and the organizational skills of Redhead or Dead Events and Miryoku Agency. They have all pooled together to build events that help nurture scenes, create opportunity for local skaters and create amazing moments to celebrate all that make New Zealand skateboarding great with art, music and the competitions.

BOWLZILLA Wellington 2016 Highlights

“Art, music, parties, friends and the best skating of the year all mixed together in the funnest town in New Zealand. BOWLZILLA Wellington is going to be the biggest celebration of our friends and their talent for 2018 in New Zealand. We invite everyone to come and be part of it.” BOWLZILLA Director – Chad Ford.

BOWLZILLA was born out of likeminded friends in the skateboard community looking for new platforms to promote their friends extraordinary talents. BOWLZILLA Wellington is the biggest platform for showcasing all of this amazing talent in skateboarding in New Zealand. This is an open invite for everyone to come and be part of the celebration.

