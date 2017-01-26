Bowlzilla Wellington at Waitangi Skatepark in New Zealand Set for March 11th 2017

BOWLZILLA Wellington 2017 is ON, March 11th at the Waitangi Park in Wellington, New Zealand! With a prize pool of over NZ$15,000, BOWLZILLA Wellington will serve as the finals for the New Zealand National Park and Bowl Skating Titles, in coordination with the new national governing body, Skateboarding New Zealand. There will be divisions for: 16 & Under, Women, Open and Masters 40+. The Open and Masters are pro with prize money. A four-day bash surrounds the skateboarding comps and will include parties, an art show, skating and good times. On March 9th, Fusion Surf/Skate will host the Welcome Party, followed by ARTZILLA on March 10th at Manky Chops Gallery. March 11th will feature the BOWLZILLA skateboarding contest at Waitangi Park in Wellington followed by the Dive In official after party. On March 12th the festivities wrap up with the Karori Vert Jam at Ian Galloway Park in Karori, Wellington. Get more info at www.bowlzilla.net or http://www.facebook.com/bowlzilla and follow @Bowlzilla on Instagram for updates.

BOWLZILLA WELLINGTON:

In 2016, BOWLZILLA Wellington launched the first all-encompassing New Zealand National Park Skating Titles. The first National Champions crowned were; 16 & Under – Rico Henare, Women – Rhya Henare, Masters 40+ – Stephen Crump, Open – Shaun Boucher. With Competition title going to Australian RJ Barbarro.

The excitement is building for the second year, which is scheduled for March 11th at Waitangi Park, Wellington. The competition is on for the next National Champions with divisions for 16 & Under, Women, Masters 40+ and Pro/Am Open. BOWLZILLA Wellington is the rallying point to get everyone together to celebrate all the great parts of skateboard culture with; art shows, parties, music, gatherings and good times. The prize pool of over NZ$15,000, makes it the richest skate comp in New Zealand.

This year BOWLZILLA Wellington titles take on a more important role in the national landscape. With the formation of the new national governing body, Skateboarding New Zealand, and greater interest coming from national government agencies, we are on the precipice of a big new future for skateboarding in New Zealand. BOWLZILLA Wellington is the official Skateboarding New Zealand National Park Skating Titles. All park and bowl competitions in New Zealand now lead to the finals in Wellington on March 11, 2017.

“SBNZ is proud to present the 2017 SBNZ National Bowl Series consisting of the upcoming 3 events; Mangawhai (Feb 5th), Christchurch (Feb 18th) and Wellington (March 11th) as the finals destination. Bowl Skating is growing from strength to strength in NZ. Our strategy is to provide a platform that celebrates and supports our top bowl skaters while over the next few years building a network of grassroots transition events that will provide pathways for those up and coming skateboarders from across New Zealand” – Jesse Peters, Director – SKATEBOARDING NEW ZEALAND

None of this is possible without the incredible support of sponsors and groups: Wellington City Council, Skateboarding New Zealand, International Skateboarder’s Union, Coffee Supreme, Fusion Surf/Skate, Manual Magazine, Manky Chops, Powerhaus European Vehicle Workshop, San FRan and the organizational skills of Redhead or Dead Events and Miryoku Agency. They have all pooled together to build events that help nurture scenes, create opportunity for local skaters and create amazing moments to celebrate all that make New Zealand skateboarding great with art, music and the competitions.

“BOWLZILLA was formed and is 100% conceived and run by skaters. To be able to get so many companies and agencies willing to support such a unique organization with our focus based solely on getting our friends together to have a good time doing what we love and promote their talents to the world is incredible and not something we take for granted. That is why you see so many more smiles at BOWLZILLA. The stoke level is high! You are all welcome to come and be part of it all in Wellington.” – BOWLZILLA Director – Chad Ford.

BOWLZILLA started in Getxo, Spain, in September 2015 and has since built the first proper concrete bowl in Chile and run the first international professional competition in Chile, created a new format and platform for Australian skaters with BOWLZILLA Gold Coast and established the first National bowl skating titles in Wellington, New Zealand.

Wellington City Council, International Skateboarder’s Union, Redhead or Dead Events, Skateboarding New Zealand and Miryoku Agency are building New Zealand skating with BOWLZILLA Wellington in the Nation’s Capital.

About:

BOWLZILLA™: BOWLZILLA™ is a competition and a series. We do our own but are also part of a larger network of national and international series. The best skate comps have always been about the gathering. Getting together with friends you don’t get to see every day and skating and sharing our great culture is the goal. The competitions create the opportunity. Keep the competition fun, celebrate the good times and invite everyone along to be part of it. This is the premise of BOWLZILLA™.

ISU: ISU™ was founded in 2014, With many of the world’s best skateboarding competitions under its belt, ISU™ continues to prove itself as a leading skateboard competition, production, management and sanctioning body for skateboarding, formed by Skateboarder’s, for Skateboarder’s.

Miryoku Agency LLC: Miryoku Agency LLC is a specialist PR, Events and Artist Management Company. Our team have a successful track record of over fifty years’ experience in development, production and management of globally recognized events through our various international client base and businesses.