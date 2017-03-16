Bowlzilla Wellington 2017 Final Results and Highlights

Check out the results of Bowlzilla Wellington 2017 with highlight video and sick shots from the comp…

Press release:

“BOWLZILLA STORMS THE CAPITAL”

On March 11, 2017, Wellington City Council, International Skateboarder’s Union, Redhead or Dead Events, Skateboarding New Zealand and Miryoku Agency staged the first ever New Zealand 2017 National Park / Bowl Skateboarding Championships with BOWLZILLA Wellington in the nation’s capital.

Wellington maintained its reputation for inconvenient weather for the entire weekend but luckily the Open and Masters divisions could be held and winners chosen. The National Champions crowned were; Masters 40+; Leigh McKenzie, Open; Shaun Boucher. With Competition title going to Australian RJ Barbaro. R.J and Shaun were both successful in maintaining their titles from 2016. The weather made it impossible in the end to run the Women’s and 16 & Under divisions. The fast-developing talent in both divisions left everyone disappointed they did not get to see and support these amazing skaters. SBNZ will be integrating the 16 & Under and Women’s National Championship 2017 ranking into a future event this year.

Willy Lara – Frontside Ollie – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Louis Newman Frontside Lipslide Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Chris Wood – Nollie Frontside Tailgrab – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

RJ Barbaro – SadPlant – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Chris Curren – Sweeper To Tail – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Chris Wood – Frontside Grind – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Josh Wilson – Frontside Smith – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Legends – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Leigh McKenzie – Handplant – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Leigh McKenzie – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Luke – Frontside Air – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Master Doubles – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill.

Nick Bennett – Backside Feeble – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Bowzilla Overview. Photo by Nick Bennett

Willy Lara – BodyJar – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

RJ Barbaro – Frontside Air – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Shaun Boucher – Backside Feeble – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Cam Ward – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Chris Wood – Backside Smith – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

DJ Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

Willy Lara – Bowlzilla 2017. Photo by Connor Hill

BOWLZILLA 2017 Masters Winners – Left: Nick Bennett3rd, Center: Leigh McKenzie 1st, Right: Stephen Crump 2nd. Photo Bowman Hansen

BOWLZILLA 2017 Open Winners – Left: Shaun Boucher 2nd, Center: RJ Barabaro 1st, Right: Willy Lara 3rd. Photo by Nick Bennette

SBNZ – New Zealand Park Skating 2017 – Open Champion – Shaun Boucher – Carving By Lee Ralph. Photo by Nick Bennett.

2017 Bowlzilla Wellington 2017 Bowlzilla Wellington

BOWLZILLA Wellington 2017 placings:

OPEN

1 R.J Barbaro – BOWLZILLA Wellington 2017 Open Champion

2 Shaun Boucher – SBNZ National Open Park / Bowl Skating Champion 2017

3 Willy Lara

4 Bowman Hansen

5 Mike Bancroft

6 Josh Wilson

7 Chris Wood

8 George Richards

9 Luke Hayward

10 James McGuiness

11 Chris Curren

12 Patrick Ryan

MASTERS

1 Leigh McKenzie – BOWLZILLA Wellington 2017 and SBNZ National Masters Park / Bowl Skating Champion 2017

2 Stephen Crump

3 Nick Bennett

4 Ramon Thackwell

5 Nic Couscouris

6 Lee Ralph

There was NZ $15,000 in prize money distributed amongst the Open and Masters divisions. There was also $2,000 worth of prizes, donated by; Fusion Surf / Skate, Vans and Dickies, for the 16 & Under and Women’s divisions, which were equally distributed amongst all the competitors after the wash out.

“Park / Bowl skating is clearly on the rise in New Zealand as was evidenced by the new talent entering our competitions over summer and the rise in skill level of the current skaters. The new series we established here at SBNZ is a real boost for the local scene and is bringing out more riders from near and far. We have interest from a lot of organizations to help us find ways of funding and supporting skateboarding now and well into the future. With our involvement in assisting communities develop and build better skateparks, working with promoters to establish competitions for local talent to develop and providing a community and voice for New Zealand skaters, the future is looking great. Having BOWLZILLA Wellington be the series final gives us a great chance to cap each year and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.” Jesse Peters – Director, SBNZ.

Even with the challenging weather BOWLZILLA Wellington was a Capital success with the festival hosting; ARTZILLA – art show, which was produced by Manky Chops, Fusion Surf / Skate – welcome barbecue, the competition and wrapping it up with the Dive In – party at San Fran with the SUB:BASS crew raising the roof for the final celebration.

“This year BOWLZILLA Wellington was a real game changer for us, we managed to triple the prize purse, saw an increase in international competitors, more friends and fans at the festival events, far more support from a wider group of sponsors and the growing talent of the skaters. It means we have a long future in Wellington. Being able to integrate this all in with SBNZ so we can crown the National Championships for New Zealand makes it that little bit extra special for us. Thank you one and all for everything you did to contribute to such an amazing but wet week.” Chad Ford – Director, BOWLZILLA Wellington.

Without the very generous support of the sponsors none of BOWLZILLA Wellington would be possible, so a huge thank you goes to; Wellington City Council, Skateboarding New Zealand, International Skateboarder’s Union, Coffee Supreme, Fusion Surf/Skate, Manual Magazine, Manky Chops, Powerhaus European Vehicle Workshop, San Fran, The Cambridge Hotel, the generous prizes from Dickies and Vans and the organizational skills of Redhead or Dead Events and Miryoku Agency. With ongoing support like this the opportunities for New Zealand skating are awesome.

We would like to acknowledge and thank all of the international attending skaters for their support of the event and skateboarding in New Zealand; Louis Newman – Australia (16 & Under), Sari Simpson – Australia (Women), Nic Couscouris – USA (Masters), Sean Goff – UK (Masters), Willy Lara – USA (Open), Patrick Ryan – USA (Open).

BOWLZILLA started in Getxo, Spain, in September 2015 and has since built the first proper concrete bowl in Chile and run the first international professional competition in Chile, created a new format and platform for Australian skaters with BOWLZILLA Gold Coast and established the first National bowl skating titles in Wellington, New Zealand. Stay tuned for announcements about BOWLZILLA Wellington 2018.

WEBSITE: www.bowlzilla.net

FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/bowlzilla

INSTAGRAM:

@bowlzilla

#bowlzilla

#bowlzillawellington

About:

BOWLZILLA™: BOWLZILLA™ is a competition and a series. We do our own but are also part of a larger network of national and international series. The best skate comps have always been about the gathering. Getting together with friends you don’t get to see every day and skating and sharing our great culture is the goal. The competitions create the opportunity. Keep the competition fun, celebrate the good times and invite everyone along to be part of it. This is the premise of BOWLZILLA™.

ISU: ISU™ was founded in 2014, With many of the world’s best skateboarding competitions under its belt, ISU™ continues to prove itself as a leading skateboard competition, production, management and sanctioning body for skateboarding, formed by Skateboarders, for Skateboarders.

Miryoku Agency LLC: Miryoku Agency LLC is a specialist PR, Events and Artist Management Company. Our team have a successful track record of over fifty years’ experience in development, production and management of globally recognized events through our various international client base and businesses.