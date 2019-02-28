Bones Brigade Series 11

BONES BRIGADE SERIES 11 DECKS

Bones Brigade series 11 decks world-wide public release is at 12:01am PST Monday, March 25, 2019.

During and after 2018’s series 10 release, many fans commented that they loved the Natural set that was not chosen during the campaign. Because they look so good, and due to fans’ interest, we are offering the Natural set.

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM

For fans that want it. Repackaged together into a two DVD set. One disc features Bones Brigade : An Autobiography, the other features Bonus Brigade.

BONES BRIGADE : AN AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This film by Stacy Peralta focuses on Steve Caballero, Tommy Guerrero, Tony Hawk, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain and Rodney Mullen.

“The Bones Brigade was a talented gang of teenage outcasts. Unmotivated by fame or popularity, they completely dedicated their lives to a disrespected art form. For most of the 1980s, this misfit crew headed by a 1970s ex-skateboard champion blasted the industry with a mixture of art and raw talent becoming the most popular skateboarding team in history.”

– 111 minutes

BONUS BRIGADE

Almost 3 hours of additional footage that wasn’t included in the film.

– 175 minutes

Bones Brigade NEWS

 Stacy Peralta assembles the Bones Brigade

 Tommy Guerrero, Tony Hawk and Lance Mountain have each been interviewed on the The Nine Club. Good listens.

 Tony Hawk’s mobile game, Skate Jam 

 Steve Caballero: My Indys | Independent Trucks

 Lance Mountain Officially Reveals DIY-Inspired Stüssy x Nike SB Collaboration

 How To Use Pain- Rodney Mullen

 Legendary skater Tommy Guerrero collaborates with Trevor Jackson on new dub-influenced LP

