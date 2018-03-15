Bones Brigade Series 10 Decks World-Wide Release

The fan selected, Bones Brigade series 10 decks world-wide

public release is at 12:01am PST Thursday, March 15th.

Check out your favorite skateshop, or head here to pre-order

CAB Red, never re-issued shape, never re-issued before

Mullen Natural, never re-issued before

McGill Blue, never re-issued before

Guerrero Blue, never re-issued before

Mountain Red, never re-issued before

Hawk White, never re-issued before

When the first Bones Brigade deck series was offered in 2012, in conjunction with the “Bones Brigade: An Autobiography” film, the Bones Brigade also offered a few other items. Some of you contacted Powell Peralta and asked them to offer some of the items again, so they made a limited run of a few items: cap, t-shirts and sticker. The Bones Brigade also recently created a poster that features all ten deck series.

Bones Brigade Limited Edition Poster. Only 1,000 produced. Since the release of Bones Brigade : An Autobiography, there have been ten Bones Brigade deck series. This poster showcases each series in the order it was released, with year date listed. It will look great on any wall.

When the film was first released we also offered these items. HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Available at fine skateboard suppliers world wide.

