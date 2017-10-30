Bones Brigade 10th Series – Vote Now & Win!

“Bones Brigade fans,

Thank you for your continued support of all things Bones Brigade.

We’ve narrowed the next series of Bones Brigade decks to three different sets, now we want you to vote on which set gets produced. Go to BonesBrigade.com and vote now. When you vote you will be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three sets of the fan selected Bones Brigade 10 decks. Voting ends November 6, 2017. Winning series will be announced the second week of November, 2017.

We will be giving away three additional Bones Brigade 10 sets. More info when you go to BonesBrigade.com and vote.

We’d also like to announce that we will be offering a limited amount of signed Bones Brigade BLEM decks in shadowboxes in November. Email announcement coming early next month. They are perfect for collectors and holiday gift giving.

The limited quantity of BLEM decks will be signed by each corresponding Bones Brigade member. George Powell and Stacy Peralta have also signed a few decks. Each of the signed BLEM decks will be offered mounted in a shadowbox. $100.00 of every sale of each signed BLEM deck mounted in a shadowbox will go to the Tony Hawk Foundation to help build public skateparks.”

Bones Brigade NEWS

Bones Brigade X Nixon collab. This past April.

GQ Style has the story of Animal Chin from the Bones Brigade and some help from a few friends.

Mike McGill inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame.

Tony Hawk interview in Kingpin

Lance Mountain, Pool Skating

Great interview with Steve Caballero

STYLE Magazine provides a short interview with Rodney Mullen

Stacy Peralta and Neil Blender put a book together

