Bondi Bowl-A-Rama 2018

PROS FINAL Results 2018 – General Pants Co. Bowl-A-Rama

1. Keegan Palmer
2. Jonathan Schwan
3. Tom Schaar
4. Jeromy Green
5. Jedd Mckenzie
6. Bucky Lasek
7. Clay Kreiner
8. Rune Glifberg

WOMENS Final Results – General Pants Co. Bowl-A-Rama

1. Sabre Norris
2. Jordyn Barratt
3. Poppy Starr Olsen
4. Grace Cochrane
5. Hunter Long

MASTERS FINAL Results 2018 – General Pants Co. Bowl-A-Rama

1. Tony Hawk
2. Pat Ngoho
3. Nicky Guerrero
4. Adam Luxford
5. Anders Tellen

Photos by Lee Leal

Nicky Guerrero
Photo by Lee Leal

Ronan Livingston

Sabre Norris

Sky Brown
Photo by Lee Leal

Austin Poynter
Photo by Lee Leal

Beaver Fleming
Photo by Lee Leal

Clay Kreiner
Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham
Photo by Lee Leal

Alex Perelson
Photo by Lee Leal

Bucky Lasek
Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham
Photo by Lee Leal

Cory Juneau
Photo by Lee Leal

Heimana Reynolds
Photo by Lee Leal

Ivan Federico
Photo by Lee Leal

Jed Fuller
Photo by Lee Leal

Keegan Palmer
Photo by Lee Leal

Nicky Guerrero
Photo by Lee Leal

Pat Black
Photo by Lee Leal

Ronan Livingston
Photo by Lee Leal

Rune Glifberg
Photo by Lee Leal

Simon Sac Reynolds
Photo by Lee Leal

Tom Schaar
Photo by Lee Leal

Information

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
