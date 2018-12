420 tons of moved and molded material…

144 tons of concrete…

481 sqm of hand-stack concrete…

5 years of work…

This is Boheme DIY Park in Cantù (co) Italy.

Check out this new documentary about ‘La Boheme DIY Park’.

Filmed and edited by Cristian Osde Benzoni

Share Skateboarding has worked, supported and lived this skatepark in the last 5 years: it’s been 5 years of real work!

