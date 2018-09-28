“Bloom” Solo Art Exhibition by Maximilian Mueller in NYC

Skateboarder and artist, Maximilian Mueller, has been making waves in the art world over the last few years with multiple shows and collaborations. Mueller, who currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, is an East Coaster originally from Maryland. Mueller’s art pulls its influences from skateboarding and street art and ranges in mediums including: woodworking, sculpture, graphic design, printmaking and illustrations.

His charitable and generous nature has led to shows and work in support of numerous non-profit organizations including: Stronghold Society, Changing Tides Foundation, Cool Culture, Groundswell Project, Walk of Art among others.

Mueller’s art has been showcased in exhibitions at The Juxtapoz Clubhouse, House of Vans, SoHo Arts Club, Seeing Things Gallery, The Fridge Gallery, Howard Theatre and The Bklyn House Hotel. Maximilian has also worked with a variety of clients including powerhouse brands Vans, Adidas Skateboarding, NYSkateboarding, RVCA, Chrome Industries, Street Plant Brand and Ace Coffee Company, among others.

We are excited to announce the upcoming “Bloom” Solo Art Exhibition by Maximilian Mueller on Wednesday, October 3rd, 6pm-10pm at The Flower Shop NYC 107 Eldridge Street, New York, NY 10002. The show will showcase Mueller’s most recent work as well as providing food and drinks as well as pool tournaments for additional entertainment for attendees.

For more about Maximilian Mueller’s artwork, please visit: muellerstudios.net

For purchases, commissions and inquiries – [email protected]

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
