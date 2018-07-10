Blondie will Perform at House of Vans Brooklyn on July 20th!

House of Vans summer music and art series kicked off on May 31st in Chicago with Vic Mensa, and has seen Princess Nokia , Action Bronson, Iceage and Slowdive take the stage. Upcoming shows include The Dead Milkman (CHI), Suicidal Tendencies (BK), Unknown Mortal Orchestra (CHI), Against Me! (BK), Wolf Parade (CHI), Pennywise (BK), Deerhunter (BK). Seminal New York indie band Interpol will close out the summer series, which also marks the final show at the Brooklyn space after bringing action sports, art, music and street culture to the Greenpoint space for the past 7 years.

Remaining Shows at House of Vans Brooklyn and Chicago:

House of Vans Brooklyn

July 14 – Suicidal Tendencies

(RSVP Open NOW)

July 20 – Blondie

(RSVP Open July 9th)

August 3 – Against Me!

(RSVP Open July 18 )

August 10 – Pennywise

(RSVP Open July 26 )

August 18 – Deerhunter

(RSVP Open July 27 )

August 24 – Interpol

(RSVP Open August 15 )

House Of Vans Chicago

July 12 – Dead Milkmen

(RSVP Open NOW)

July 27 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra

(RSVP Open July 12 )

August 8 – Wolf Parade

(RSVP Open July 25 )

