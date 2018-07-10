Blondie will Perform at House of Vans Brooklyn on July 20th! The Iconic New York Band Will Be Joined By Liz Phair and SASAMI To Open Plus Blondie Co-Founder, Song Writer & Guitarist Chris Stein Photography Exhibit. RSVP Opens July 10th at 10AM EST at www.houseofvans.com
The House of Vans Brooklyn and Chicago summer music and art series is in full swing, and today announce that iconic punk band Blondie
has been added to the Vans House Parties Brooklyn lineup on July 20th
. RSVP for the show opens July 10th at 10AM EST at www.houseofvans.com
This year, the Vans House Parties Series has each headlining artist acting as a curator, hand-picking all supporting talent and will be creating a personalized visual art experience for fans. To support and elevate emerging talent, one unsigned musician will be chosen by the headliner to open each Vans House Party show. For their show, Blondie has asked indie-rock goddess Liz Phair
to open and former Cherry Glazerr keyboardist SASAMI
as the unsigned support act.
The visual art experience will feature Blondie co-founder, songwriter and guitarist Chris Stein’s acclaimed photographic work which has been featured in galleries and press around the world. House of Vans is honored to be showcasing works from his upcoming new book POINT OF VIEW: Me, New York City and the Punk Scene,set for release in November 2018. For the duration of the 1970s, Stein kept an unrivaled photographic record of the downtown New York City scene and punk’s golden age. The highly personal and visually arresting images will take attendees from self-portraits in Chris’ run-down East-Village apartment to candid photographs of pop-cultural icons of the time and evocative shots of New York City streetscapes in all their most longed-for romance and dereliction. Visual artist and director, Rob Roth
will also present video and print ‘mash-ups’ of Chris Stein’s photographs.
House of Vans summer music and art series kicked off on May 31st in Chicago with Vic Mensa, and has seen Princess Nokia , Action Bronson, Iceage and Slowdive take the stage. Upcoming shows include The Dead Milkman (CHI), Suicidal Tendencies (BK), Unknown Mortal Orchestra (CHI), Against Me! (BK), Wolf Parade (CHI), Pennywise (BK), Deerhunter (BK). Seminal New York indie band Interpol will close out the summer series, which also marks the final show at the Brooklyn space after bringing action sports, art, music and street culture to the Greenpoint space for the past 7 years.
