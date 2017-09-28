Bleached New Skate/Music Video for “Turn to Rage”

New vid featuring Raney Beres, Noah Wilson, Rick Fabro, Ronnie Sandoval and Robbie Russo filmed and edited by Rye Beres (editor of Boneless Zine) for the new music video “Turn To Rage” by Bleached – sick skating and a rockin’ band! Check out the Bleached album, “Welcome The Worms” produced by Joe Chiccarelli (Morrissey, The Strokes) and their latest EP, “Can You Deal?”

Bleached is currently on the road across North America in support of Against Me!, as well as playing a number of headlining shows and a set at Voodoo Fest. The full list of remaining tour dates can be found below.

 

Bleached 2017 Tour Dates:

Wed., Sept. 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

Sat., Sept. 30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

Sun., Oct. 1 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater *

Tue., Oct. 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

Wed., Oct. 4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

Thu., Oct. 5 – Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom *

Fri., Oct. 6 – Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Center *

Sat., Oct. 7 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater *

Sun., Oct. 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater *

Tue., Oct. 10 + Wed., Oct. 11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

Thu., Oct. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Fri., Oct. 13 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

Sat., Oct. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Sun., Oct. 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

Tue., Oct. 17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

Wed., Oct. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *

Fri., Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

Sat., Oct. 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Sun., Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage *

Tue., Oct. 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

Wed., Oct. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

Fri., Oct. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Sat., Oct. 28 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

* w/ Against Me!

Bleached online:

http://hellobleached.com/

http://facebook.com/HelloBleached

http://twitter.com/HelloBleached

http://instagram.com/hellobleached

http://deadoceans.com/artist.php?name=bleached

