Black Sabbath: The Ultimate Collection

Black Sabbath: The Ultimate Collection…

Black Sabbath are arguably the most influential heavy metal band of all time. The band helped to create the genre with ground breaking releases such as Paranoid, an album that Rolling Stone magazine said “changed music forever.” Time Magazine called Paranoid “the birthplace of heavy metal.”

In 2017, Black Sabbath remains one of the most prominent acts in music. Performing for over 45 years, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, they have received two Grammy® awards, and have sold over 75 million records worldwide.

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION was curated by band members, resulting in a 31-track collection that features the band’s classic songs including “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “N.I.B.” and “The Wizard,” as well as choice cuts from their classic albums. The collection is the definitive accompaniment for all Sabbath fans as well as those with a love of hard rock.

Remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce (Motörhead, Deep Purple, Lou Reed, Iggy & The Stooges), THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION is available on February 2 in multiple formats including 2-CD ($19.98) and digital/HD formats ($19.99), and the “Crucifold” edition, a heavyweight 4-LP vinyl version ($59.98) produced in the shape of the cross.

Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham in 1968 by Ozzy Osbourne (lead vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Bill Ward (drums and percussion). Originally formed as a heavy blues-rock band named Earth, the band began incorporating occult and horror-inspired lyrics with tuned-down guitars, changing their name to Black Sabbath and releasing multiple gold and platinum records in the 1970s.

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION:

Track Listing:

CD Disc One:

CD Disc Two:

1.  Paranoid

2.  Never Say Die

3.  Iron Man

4.  Black Sabbath

5.  Children Of The Grave

6.  Fairies Wear Boots

7.  Changes

8.  Rat Salad

9.  Sweet Leaf

10. War Pigs

11. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

12. Hole In The Sky

13. Symptom Of The Universe

14. Spiral Architect

15. Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor

1.  Dirty Women

2.  Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me

3.  A Hard Road

4.  Lord Of This World

5.  Into The Void

6.  Behind The Wall Of Sleep

7.  Snowblind

8.  Tomorrow’s Dream

9.  The Wizard

10. N.I.B.

11. Electric Funeral

12. Embryo

13. Killing Yourself To Live

14. Am I Going Insane

15. Wicked World

16. It’s Alright

Available on Feb 2, 2017 at http://www.rhino.com/

