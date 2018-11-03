Bieringville 25th Annual Halloween Bowl Bash Keeps The Fire Lit

The Bieringville Bowl in South Carolina has been home to plenty of skate family reunions and skate jams filled with good vibes, great times and amazing skateboarding, and the 25th Bieringville Halloween Bowl Bash was yet another day to remember. Due to the efforts of Hank Biering and his family and the lifers crew, this legendary Southeastern wooden bowl (along with its newer additions) has become a longstanding skate landmark and always feels like home. Hank’s bowl is backyard style at its roots with room for camping, and a rooster named Michelangelo (Mikey) and a hen named Bounty roaming free. Don’t forget to bring bug spray, sunblock, camping chairs, tents with ground tarp, bottles for water, flashlights and warm clothing for cold nights. Leave the drama at home and, as Chris Collette always says, “F.T.D.S.” Like Crazy Joe says, “These Carolina knees, they can take it.” Check out a few shots and video clips from 25th Annual Halloween Bowl Bash at Hank’s! Thanks to Hank and everyone for keeping the fire lit and thanks to JJ a.k.a. @Longwood_Skarty for the incredible photos. Cheers to the many generations of skateboarders that have left permanent grind marks here, and cheers to the upcoming generations on the rise!

Photos by @longwood_skarty Words by @juicemagazine Video by @radrib, @kingcrap, @CPowell72 and @vineyardvoids

