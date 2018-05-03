Beyond The Streets: The Premier Exhibition of Graffiti and Street Art

adidas Skateboarding has announced an official partnership with BEYOND THE STREETS (BTS) curated by author and historian Roger Gastman. BEYOND THE STREETS will kick off its showcase of diverse paintings, sculptures, photography, performances, lectures, films, and custom installations over 40,000+ square feet of industrial indoor and outdoor space in Los Angeles, California.

The exhibition of graffiti, street art, and beyond, celebrates the soaring heights to which the world’s most recognizable modern art movement has risen. On show will be original works from SHEPARD FAIREY, JASON REVOK, RETNA, LADY PINK, DASH SNOW, GUERRILLA GIRLS, BARRY McGEE, C.R. STECYK III, CHAZ, LEE QUIÑONES, FAILE, SWOON, TAKI 183 plus DENNIS HOPPER, TAKASHI MURAKAMI, AND MANY MORE.

For its inaugural exhibition, adidas Skateboarding and BTS celebrate Los Angeles – a major global epicenter of skateboarding, art and culture, both past and present. Working closely alongside Gastman, adidas Skateboarding collaborated with BTS on the historical re-creation of Venice Beach’s legendary graffiti and skate destination – The Venice Pavilion. A site of deep cultural significance for the brand and city, the fully skateable installation will feature graffiti by iconic writers from the Venice Beach community.

“Skateboarding and graffiti share a parallel history of creative rebellion and defiance, and both continue to have a profound influence on the look-and-feel of popular culture on a global scale,” says adidas Senior Communications Manager Cullen Poythress.

“There’s arguably no better city to showcase the intersection of these two worlds than Los Angeles and together, with BEYOND THE STREETS, we hope to tell a more complete story of how these two incredible art forms continue to inspire each other and the global conversation at large.”

adidas Skateboarding and BTS will deliver an exciting program of activities comprised of events, workshops, and more throughout its two month-long residency. Guests can also expect to be first-in-line to witness the reveal of a limited-edition footwear collaboration with the world renowned street artist Shepard Fairey, as well as an official adidas Skateboarding x BTS capsule collection – Mark Maker / Rule Breaker – featuring custom designs by some of the scenes’ most acclaimed artists.

All proceeds from the capsule will benefit STOKED Mentoring, the non-profit group empowering and supporting youth through mentorship and action sports. Both adidas Skateboarding and STOKED will host educational workshops throughout the duration of the exhibition for inner-city LA youth.

The three stripes and trefoil have long served as an enduring badge for creators who have boldly flipped the script, broken boundaries, and forever changed the game. Being the official partner of BEYOND THE STREETS allows adidas Skateboarding to celebrate these traditions and to continue its patronage of youth culture, rebellion, and creativity.

The one-of-a-kind, touring BTS exhibition debuts in Los Angeles on May 5, 2018 and will run through July 6, 2018. BTS will then head to New York City with more global locations to be announced.

IMAGE CREDIT: MARTHA COOPER, LIL’ CRAZY LEGS DURING SHOOT FOR WILD STYLE, RIVERSIDE PARK, NY, 1983, PHOTO © MARTHA COOPER

TICKETS & INFO: BEYONDTHESTREETS.COM

# # #

For More on adidas Skateboarding

Online

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

About adidas Skateboarding

adidas Skateboarding is a segment of adidas Originals, a division of the adidas Group. Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders distributed through a global network of skateboarding retailers. The brand supports a group of elite and iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz and Na-kel Smith.