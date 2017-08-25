Best Foot Forward Am Skate Series Hits Los Angeles Tomorrow

The 11th annual Zumiez Best Foot Forward contest series, sponsored by Bones Bearings and G-SHOCk, heads to LA this Saturday, August 26th! G-SHOCK returns as the official timekeeper and will also be included in the winning gift bags. Participants have gone on to become some of the largest names in skateboarding — full details on the series, G-SHOCK and more below.

Now in its 11th year, the Zumiez Best Foot Forward AM Skate contest series teams up with Casio G-SHOCK, as the world’s largest amateur skateboarding competition makes its heralded return. On August 26th, the free to enter contest heads to Los Angeles, inviting local amateur skaters to demonstrate their best skateboarding skills and tricks at Rosemead Skatepark.

As the official timekeeper of the Best Foot Forward series, G-SHOCK will count down each participant’s three-minute runs, with previous Best Foot Forward winner Mitch Schmidt and professional skateboarder Vanessa Torres evaluating and voting on the best skaters.

Registered skaters will have the chance to compete for coveted prizes, including a G-SHOCK gift bag and iconic DW5600 watch, a $500 Zumiez gift card, and other prizes from additional contest sponsors.

The first place winner of the Zumiez Best Foot Forward AM Skate contest in Los Angeles will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Zumiez Best Foot Forward Finals, where they’ll have a chance to compete to win the ultimate grand prize: an all-expenses-paid trip to famous skate spots to film state-of-the-art skate videos, all-access to top private skate facilities, exclusive experiences and more. Previous Zumiez Best Foot Forward participants have become some of the top names in skateboarding, including Ishod Wair, Tom Asta, Jack Olson, Alec Majerus, Jamie Foy, Sebo Walker, Dashawn Jordan, Miles Silvas, Tyson Bowerbank, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Kyle Walker and Miles Silvas.

WHERE: Rosemead Skatepark

9155 Mission Dr.

Rosemead, CA 91770

WHEN: Saturday, August 26, 2017

3:00 – 4:30 pm – Check-In / Registration

4:30 – 7:00 pm – Best Foot Forward 2017 AM Contest

7:00 – 7:30 pm – Best Trick & Awards

WHO: Professional Skaters:

Paul Rodriguez

Diego Najera

Devine Calloway

Nick Tucker

Carlos Ribeiro

Wacson Mass

Robert Neal

