Beowulf Show at TimeWarp Records on Sept 8th in Venice California

BEOWULF will be playing live in their hometown of Venice, California, on September 8th, 2018, at TimeWarp Records at 12204 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066. Doors open at 8pm. Cover $10. This will be the first Album Vinyl Re-Release Party as well. Get your limited edition vinyl while they last. Brought to you by ‘Johnny Mono’ owner at Mono Records. Supporting acts include: Croatoan, Not A Band, The Right and MK77.

If you can’t make it to the show on Sept 8th, you have another chance to see them on Sept 9th at Los Globos at 3040 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Come celebrate the re-issue of Beowulf’s first album!