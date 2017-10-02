Ben Hatchell Powell Peralta Flight Deck

“NOTE: Flight decks are not warrantied to be run over by vehicles.”
POWELL-PERALTA
Powell Peralta decks are made in the USA, at our own skateboard manufacturing factory in Santa Barbara, CA using 7 plys of U.S. hard rock maple, AirLam fused with Type 1 glue and are warranted against delamination for their useful life. Get two, one to ride and the other to display or give to a friend.
MINI LOGO SKATEBOARDS
FREE ML Chevron beanie when you buy a ML Chevron deck. Mini Logo continues to offer the highest quality decks at the best possible prices. Our K12 concave- Double kick nose with extra deep concave adds significant stiffness for more POP.
Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years.
Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at our own skateboard manufacturing factory in Santa Barbara, CA using U.S. hard rock maple, AirLam fused with Type 1 glue and are warranted against delamination for their useful life. Powell Golden Dragon®, Powell-Peralta® Mini, Mini Logo® and hoopla® decks are made the same way we do in Santa Barbara but with our partner in China.
BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA at our own Santa Barbara, CA wheel manufacturing facility using our superior urethane technologies and procedures. PGD, PP mini, hoopla®, and some Mini Logo® wheels are made with our partner to our demanding specifications and then tested during production to ensure consistently high quality.
