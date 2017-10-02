Ben Hatchell Powell Peralta Flight Deck

Powell Peralta Flight Deck with Powell-Peralta pro, Ben Hatchell.

https://www.skateone.com/skateboard-decks/flight

“NOTE: Flight decks are not warrantied to be run over by vehicles.”

Check out more from Ben Hatchell – “Transitionally Inclined”…

POWELL-PERALTA

Powell Peralta decks are made in the USA, at our own skateboard manufacturing factory in Santa Barbara, CA using 7 plys of U.S. hard rock maple, AirLam fused with Type 1 glue and are warranted against delamination for their useful life. Get two, one to ride and the other to display or give to a friend.

MINI LOGO SKATEBOARDS

FREE ML Chevron beanie when you buy a ML Chevron deck. Mini Logo continues to offer the highest quality decks at the best possible prices. Our K12 concave- Double kick nose with extra deep concave adds significant stiffness for more POP.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM OUR TOP BRANDS!
 

Charlie Blair Flight Deck
Shape 243
8.25 X 31.95
 

McGill OG Skull and Snake
10 x 30.125
 

G-Slides
56mm 85a
 

Oval Dragon
Light Blue
S-2XL
 

Winged Ripper Beanie
OSFM
 

Supreme Hoodie
Gun Metal
S-XL
 

Dad Cap
OSFM
 

Canvas Belt
45″ long, 1.5″ wide
 

Lapel Pin
1.25″ wide
 

Frontal T-shirt
S-2XL

Be sure to also check out the Specials page for additional savings.
 

Hooded Cross Bones
S-2XL
 
 

C-cut
54mm 101A
Assorted

Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years.

Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at our own skateboard manufacturing factory in Santa Barbara, CA using U.S. hard rock maple, AirLam fused with Type 1 glue and are warranted against delamination for their useful life. Powell Golden Dragon®, Powell-Peralta® Mini, Mini Logo® and hoopla® decks are made the same way we do in Santa Barbara but with our partner in China.

BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA at our own Santa Barbara, CA wheel manufacturing facility using our superior urethane technologies and procedures. PGD, PP mini, hoopla®, and some Mini Logo® wheels are made with our partner to our demanding specifications and then tested during production to ensure consistently high quality.

https://www.skateone.com/

Information

Written by October 2, 2017Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Newsletter

Subscribe to our free newsletter and stay up-to-date with the latest from JUICE Magazine
* indicates required

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 2017 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.