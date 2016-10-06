Ben Hatchell – Juice Magazine State of Skate Interview

Name: Ben Hatchell

Hometown: Manassas, Virginia

Age: 25

Sponsors: Monster, Bones, Shipyard, Indy, Dakine, Paradox, FKD, Grundy’s.

What set-up are you riding right now? Board, trucks, wheels, grip, hardware…

I’m riding an 8.3 Shipyard Pescado graphic with 139mm Indy’s, 55mm bones SPF’s, Paradox grip.

What’s the most fun DIY, skater-built or renegade spot that you’ve skated lately?

I have some homies that built a Frankenstein mini ramp in Woodbridge, VA, that turned out pretty fun. They recycled some wood from a vert ramp and made it happen.

Have you ever built something to skate?

I’ve helped out working on a few ramps over the years. When I was 13, I put in a week at Skatopia helping level some ground. I also helped build a few things inside of my homie Dave’s shop.

Who do you like to skate with these days?

I’ve been hitting up some vert ramps with Packy Fancher lately.

Best skate graphic you have seen lately?

The coolest graphic I have seen lately would have to be Trevor Colden’s Skate Mental board of a cashier’s check.

Best thing you’ve skated in a skatepark?

One of the Crossroads events a while ago had a giant sword made into a handrail for a 10 stair set.

Favorite skateboarders of all time?

That would be a long list, but here’s a list of some dudes that rip: Henry Gutierrez, Ray Barbee, Derek Krasauskas, Greg Williamson, Denn Guenther and Yoshi Tanenbaum.

Is there anything that hasn’t been built to skate yet that you’d like to see built?

I think Danny Way has that one covered.

Best road trip you ever took?

I went to Japan for my first time a couple years ago with Jimmy Wilkins. We did a vert demo at some music festival. The newfound homies were the most hospitable people I have ever met.

Are there any skate-related charities that you support?

Not one in particular but Labrador and Friends is a pretty dope dog rescue that people should look into if they want to adopt strays.

What music have you been listening to lately?

I’ve been jamming to Slayer lately.

What do you consider the responsibilities of a professional skateboarder?

The responsibilities of a professional skater vary depending on who you are, but the one thing that everyone should be doing is putting out video parts. At the end of the day, I think solid parts are what get people hyped.

Which skate shops do you support and go to the most?

Grundy’s Skate Shop is one of the best shops around. Ran by skaters for skaters.

Favorite skate photo of all time?

Jeremy Wray doing an ollie over the water tower gap.

What is your take on girls skateboarding?

Skateboarding is about good times, not gender. As long as you’re having fun, then you’re doing it right.

What skateboarding memorabilia do you have that means the most to you?

I never asked for autographs much growing up but, when I was 12, I asked Tony Hawk for an autograph at a Vans demo and still have it.

Who contributes the most to your local skate scene?

Dave Mutarelli built a bowl and helped keep skateboarding alive and well in Manassas, VA.

Top three favorite skate tricks?

Ollie, frontside ollie and kickflips.

Do you think skateboarding should be in the Olympics?

Different strokes for different folks. The Olympics isn’t what I’m into, but if people get stoked on skateboarding because of it then good for them.

What is your proudest moment in skateboarding so far?

Getting to travel and meet people from all over the world has been unforgettable.

THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO ROOM FOR ERROR ON THIS NOSE GRIND AT WSVT, HATCHELL IS NEVER AFRAID TO PUSH THE LIMITS OF POSSIBILITY. PHOTO BY RHINO

ABOUT THE JUICE MAGAZINE STATE OF SKATE:

When we started Juice Magazine 22 years ago, you could count the number of skateparks on one hand and grindable pool coping was mostly a distant memory. Now there are thousands of skateparks all over the world, along with a vast quantity of DIY spots built to skate. In 1993, the majority of skateboarders listened to punk rock or hip hop exclusively. Now skateboarders listen to almost every kind of sound created. Two decades ago, skateboarding related charities were non-existent. Today, there are numerous non-profits giving back to skateboarding in many ways. One of the most important differences between now and then is that, 22 years ago, there was a clear division between old school and new school skateboarding. Now that wall of separation has followed the same path as the Berlin Wall, allowing for an unprecedented unification of skateboarders all over the globe. Great strides have been made for girls that skate as well as the acceptance of skate history and long overdue recognition for skateboarding’s pioneers and its artifacts. At the same time, the current generation of skateboarders is taking skateboarding to new heights, previously unimaginable. As the landscape of the skateboarding industry changes on a daily basis, and the topic of skateboarding in the Olympics rears its head once again, along with the disturbing subject of who controls skateboarding being tossed about by corporate entities, we decided it was time to take a good look at the State of Skate. We asked 20 questions to 100 skateboarders, ages 8 to 58, and found that skateboarding is as diverse as the skateboarders that are addicted to it, no one controls skateboarding except skateboarders, and the State of Skate is savage and strong. Now get out there and skate tough!

